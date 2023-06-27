Chinese player Yin Ruoning wins the 2023 PGA Women’s Golf Championship-Sports-中工网

Original title: 2023 Golf PGA Women’s Championship Chinese player Yin Ruoning wins the championship

People’s Daily, Beijing, June 26 (Reporter Sun Longfei) On the 26th Beijing time, in the PGA Championship of the Women’s Professional Golf Grand Slam in New Jersey, the 20-year-old Chinese player Yin Ruoning won the championship with his outstanding performance in the final round. Became the second Chinese player to win the Women’s Professional Golf Grand Slam after Feng Shanshan.

In the final round, Yin Ruoning played steadily and won his first Grand Slam championship with a total score of 276 and 8 under par. Another player from the Chinese team, Lin Xiyu, took the lead in the final round, but made a mistake on the critical 18th hole, and finally tied for third place with a total score of 278 and 6 under par.

It is understood that Yin Ruoning will pass the qualification examination at the end of 2021 to join the US Ladies Professional Golf Tour (LPGA), and after a short adaptation period, she will start to emerge in the international arena. At the LPGA Los Angeles Open held in April this year, she won the first LPGA championship trophy in her career.

In the 2012 LPGA Championship, Feng Shanshan won the championship and became the first Chinese team player to win the Women’s Golf Grand Slam Championship.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

