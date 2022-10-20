Home Sports Chinese player Zhu Ting signs with Italian women’s volleyball team Scandic for one season
Chinese player Zhu Ting signs with Italian women's volleyball team Scandic for one season

Chinese player Zhu Ting signs with Italian women’s volleyball team Scandic for one season

　　Original title: Chinese player Zhu Ting signs with Italian women's volleyball team Scandic for one season

On the 18th local time, the Italian club Scandic held a press conference in Florence, announcing that Zhu Ting, a member of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, had joined and signed a one-season contract.

Zhu Ting is the main player of the Chinese women’s volleyball team. She helped the Chinese women’s volleyball team win the 2015 World Cup, the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2019 World Cup. However, during the Tokyo Olympics cycle, Zhu Ting continued to suffer from wrist injuries. Especially in the Tokyo Olympics, affected by the wrist injury, her state is obviously not the best.

After the Tokyo Olympics, Zhu Ting missed a series of events, including this year’s Women’s Volleyball World League and Women’s Volleyball World Championships. In July this year, Zhu Ting announced that she had joined the Italian Scandic Club. On October 18, local time, Zhu Ting attended the press conference. Starting from the 2022-2023 season, Zhu Ting will wear the No. 4 jersey to represent Scandic in the Italian Serie A.

However, it is reported that Zhu Ting had undergone wrist surgery before and is still recovering, and will not play immediately in the new season. The club will decide the playing time according to its training situation.

Zhu Ting said that as a professional athlete, the best performance is on the court. In the next time, I hope to recover my wrist and body as soon as possible, stand on the field, and show everyone my ability.

This is the second time Zhu Ting has “studied abroad” in his career. After winning the championship with the team at the Rio Olympic Games, Zhu Ting started “study abroad” under the recommendation of Lang Ping, joined the Turkish giant club Vakif Bank, and won 8 championships for the team during 3 seasons, becoming a veritable “” MVP Reaper”.

At the press conference held on the same day, Scandic coach Barbolini said that he had coached in Turkey and knew that Zhu Ting was a very good athlete. He was very happy that she could become his team member this time.

