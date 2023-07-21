Chinese Players Cao Yupeng and Xiao Guodong Compete for Snooker Champions League Title

Snooker Champions League: Cao Yuping advances to the quarterfinals and competes with Xiao Guodong for the first championship of the new season

China‘s Cao Yupeng has secured a place in the quarterfinals of the Snooker Champions League (ranking match) and will go head-to-head with compatriot Xiao Guodong for the first championship of the new season. The tournament, taking place in the UK, marks the beginning of the new snooker season and is divided into three stages.

In the first stage, 128 players were divided into 32 groups for a single round-robin match. Out of the seven Chinese players who entered the top 32, only Xiao Guodong managed to progress to the quarterfinals. The final battle of the second stage saw Cao Yupeng in Group B, where he faced off against world number four, Trump.

Trump was the favorite to advance from the group and even win the tournament, but Cao Yupeng refused to admit defeat. Ultimately, Cao Yupeng prevailed, knocking the favorite out of the tournament ahead of schedule. In the first match of the group stage, Trump defeated “Welsh Dragon” Stevens 3-1, while Cao Yupeng swept England veteran Joe Perry 3-0.

In the last match of the group stage, both Cao Yupeng and Trump drew 2-2 against Stevens and Joe Perry, respectively. Both players ended with one win, two draws, and five points. However, Cao Yupeng secured a thrilling advancement with one less loss, becoming the second Chinese player to reach the top 8 in the tournament.

In another match on the same day, English player Sam Craigie clinched two wins and one draw in Group G, securing a spot in the quarterfinals as the top player in the group. Chinese player Long Zehuang, on the other hand, finished his professional debut in third place in the group with three draws.

With the conclusion of the second stage, the eight advanced players will be divided into two groups for the third stage. In Group A, Xiao Guodong, Murphy, Milkins, and Chris Wakelin will compete. Apart from Xiao Guodong, the other three players in this group have all previously won ranking championships. In Group B, Cao Yupeng will face Sancam, Craigie, and Mark Williams.

The Snooker Champions League (ranking match) of 2023 will continue with the third group stage on the next match day. The first ranking match champion of the new season will be crowned on the morning of the 22nd, Beijing time. The performances of the two Chinese players, Cao Yupeng and Xiao Guodong, are highly anticipated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

