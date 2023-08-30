Chinese Rhythmic Gymnastics Team Shines at World Championships, Sets Sights on Paris Olympics

Chinese Rhythmic Gymnastics Team Triumphantly Looks forward to the Olympics to Create Better Works

“Team China! Champion!” Accompanied by warm cheers, the Chinese Rhythmic Gymnastics Team arrived in Beijing by plane on the 29th, successfully ending the “dream journey” of the World Championships.

Flowers and hugs, tears and laughter. “Remember the day of August 27, this is a glorious day in the history of Chinese rhythmic gymnastics!” said Miao Zhongyi, director of the Gymnastics Management Center of the State Sports General Administration, in his speech.

In the late night of August 27th, Beijing time, in the 40th World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships held in Spain, the Chinese Rhythmic Gymnastics Team won 5 laps with a score of 36.550 in the music tracks of “Shuilongyin” and “Broken Array” full of Chinese elements. The individual gold medal achieved a breakthrough of zero gold medals in the World Championships. In the end, the Chinese Rhythmic Gymnastics Team won 1 gold and 2 silvers in this World Championships.

After winning the championship, Sun Dan, the coach of the national team, once posted a message in the circle of friends: “Through the unremitting efforts and accumulation of several generations of rhythmic gymnasts… we have finally waited for our own world champion. Everyone has achieved great success with hard work and dedication beyond the scope of work.” Today’s Chinese Rhythmic Gymnastics Team!”

In the Chinese Rhythmic Gymnastics Team, the girls usually train for 10 hours a day, and if the movements are not well practiced, they will practice more. They also see the moon at 12 o’clock in the middle of the night. In the words of coach Sun Dan, “It can make the gatekeeper sleepy.”

“We prepared 100% hard before the game. Of course, this result was unexpected before the start. But it completely convinced us: hard work will pay off! Rhythmic gymnastics, Asians can do it too!” team member Guo Qiqi said. She once won fourth place with the team in the Tokyo Olympics, the best result in overseas Olympic competitions.

It is worth mentioning that two days before winning the championship, in the team all-around final, the girls won the first team all-around silver medal in team history with a total score of 70.050 with 5 laps and 3 belts and 2 goals. And successfully locked the Paris Olympic tickets. Previously, the Chinese Rhythmic Gymnastics Team won the third place in this event at the 1987 World Championships.

Guo Qiqi recalled that before the departure, the coach gave the team a six-character “tip”: calm, clear, and brave. Therefore, after the collective all-around finals, everyone quickly entered the state, continued to train hard, and prepared for the follow-up competitions. Only then did the collective individual event “golden breakthrough”.

Sun Dan said that the girls in the collective group are currently in the period of transition from old to new, with a maximum age gap of 7 years. Everyone has their own characteristics, and they need to learn from each other through training and competitions. The results this time are a great incentive for the team, but for the future, the most important task is the Paris Olympics, looking forward to a “better future”.

She revealed that the next most important thing is to start a new round of creation. The team will create and compile two new programs in preparation for the Paris Olympics, and strive to make the best preparations.

“In fact, the strength of the old European teams is still very strong. We have found a new way and created a style with Chinese characteristics.” Sun Dan said, “Now we are looking for music with a suitable style, and we plan to lean towards a set of Chinese style and a set of international style works.”

From the amazing “Dunhuang Flying Apsaras” in the Tokyo Olympics to the “Water Dragon Breaking the Array” in this World Championships, the Chinese rhythmic gymnastics team has always been created by local coaches, and pays more attention to showing the world the beauty of Chinese culture through rhythmic gymnastics. Unique charm, and draw strength from it, support the team to go further.

