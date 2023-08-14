Chinese Rock Climbing Team Secures Olympic Qualification at World Championships

Chinese Climber Long Jinbao Secures Ticket to Paris Olympics After World Championships

Bern, Switzerland – The recent Rock Climbing World Championships in Bern, Switzerland concluded with a thrilling competition that determined the participants for the upcoming Paris Olympics. Exciting news for the Chinese team came as Long Jinbao secured a “ticket” to the Olympics by winning a silver medal in the men’s speed event.

The World Championships served as a qualifying event, granting a total of 10 Olympic “tickets” to the top performers. The top three men and women in the all-around event, as well as the top two men and women in the speed event, earned the opportunity to compete in Paris. The Chinese team had sent five male and female athletes to compete in the speed event.

With the Olympic qualification close at hand, the pressure was on the athletes. However, none of the climbers in the men’s final managed to climb in less than five seconds. Even the world record holder, Leonardo, made a critical mistake in the first round. Chinese players Zhang Liang, Wu Peng, and Indonesian star Katerbin were also eliminated in the second round.

Despite the fierce competition, Long Jinbao remained steady throughout, advancing to the semi-finals with a consistent performance. In the second round of four, he narrowly defeated his opponent by 0.14 seconds, securing the first ticket for the Chinese rock climbing team to the Paris Olympics.

In the championship and runner-up competition, Long Jinbao emerged as the runner-up. The little-known Italian player Zurloni surprised everyone by winning the championship and setting a new European record with a time of 5.02 seconds. At just 21 years old, Zurloni’s previous best result in the World Cup was only eighth place.

On the women’s side, Indonesian player Devi and American player Hunter claimed the championship and runner-up positions respectively, also securing two spots for the Paris Olympics. Polish climber Miroslav, who had previously broken the world record multiple times this season, finished in third place. Only Chinese player Zhou Yafei managed to break into the quarterfinals.

In the all-around event, the top three male climbers were Schubert from Austria, Duffy from the United States, and Tomoya Narasaki from Japan. The top three female climbers were Tokyo Olympic champion Garn Brett, Pilz from Austria, and Aya Mori from Japan. Each of them earned their qualification for the Paris Olympics. Unfortunately, Chinese climbers Pan Yufei and Luo Zhilu failed to make it to the final stage.

Wang Yunlong, the leader of the Chinese national rock climbing team, acknowledged the double mental pressure faced by the team from both the World Championships and the Olympic qualifying competition. He expressed his team’s determination to learn from this experience and focus on training, strengthening the players’ psychological resilience, and preparing for the upcoming Asian Games and the Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament. The goal is to secure the remaining eight competition seats as soon as possible.

The Chinese rock climbing team’s success at the World Championships highlights their dedication and skill in the sport. With Long Jinbao leading the way, Chinese climbers are set to make their mark at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

