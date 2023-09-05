Chinese Roller Skating Athlete Yu Junyan Prepares for Success at Hangzhou Asian Games

China Roller Skater Yu Junyan Breaks National Record at Hangzhou Classic

Hangzhou Daily News – In an impressive display of skill and speed, Chinese roller skating athlete Yu Junyan has broken the national record with a score of 3.950 seconds at the 2023 China Freestyle Roller Skating Classic. The event, which also served as the national team selection for the upcoming Asian Games, showcased Yu’s talent and determination.

As a student of Zhejiang University, Yu Junyan expressed her excitement at competing in her hometown and getting a chance to familiarize herself with the venues ahead of the Hangzhou Asian Games. The Qiantang Roller Skating Center, with its innovative design concept resembling a whirlwind top, provided the perfect setting for Yu’s remarkable performance. She praised the venue’s surface design, emphasizing that it allowed her to maintain balance and perform her maneuvers smoothly.

“This is the best game I have experienced. I hope that I can achieve good results here in the Hangzhou Asian Games,” Yu expressed her aspirations for the upcoming major event.

With less than 20 days remaining until the Hangzhou Asian Games, Yu Junyan is currently in a closed training camp, focusing on improving her speed and stability. She is determined to reach her peak physical and psychological condition by working diligently and staying dedicated.

Yu Junyan understands the significance of winning a gold medal. It not only proves her worth as an athlete but also allows the world to hear the Chinese national anthem. As a three-time World Roller Skating Champion, Yu is determined to showcase “China‘s speed” to the world. She is driven to make her country proud and inspire others with her exceptional performance.

Having dedicated 12 years to roller skating, Yu Junyan has faced numerous challenges and endured countless hours of training. Her hard work and persistence have shaped her into the skilled athlete she is today. With unwavering determination, Yu believes that her efforts will ultimately pay off.

The Hangzhou Daily reports that Yu Junyan’s record-breaking performance has captivated the nation. The achievement serves as a testament to her talent and showcases the potential of Chinese roller skaters. As the Hangzhou Asian Games draw closer, athletes and fans alike eagerly await Yu Junyan’s next remarkable feat.

Source: Hangzhou Daily

Author: Reporter Liu Yue

Editor: Chen Dong

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

