Chinese rover China finds evidence of liquid water on Mars’ southern plains for first time

The Zhurong rover has identified a series of streaks that reveal the presence of water in the dunes of the southern plains of the planet.

The Zhurong robotic vehicle, part of China‘s Tianwen-1 mission to Mars, has just found evidence of liquid water in the southern dunes of the red planet. And he did it in one place but reached by no one, at low Martian latitudes, which shows that water is still present today, at least during the warm seasons, in more places on the planet than previously thought. The study, led by Professor Qin Xiaoguang, from the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, has just been published in ‘Science Advances‘. Numerous previous works had already provided evidence that billions of years ago Mars had a large amount of water in the form of seas, lakes and rivers. But after the loss of its primitive atmosphere, which has been dispersed into space, the climate has changed drastically and the presence of Martian waters has been seriously compromised. For many years, in fact, scientists thought that for millions of years water could only exist in solid or gaseous form. However, the water droplets that appeared on the long robotic arm of the Phoenix mission that landed on Mars in 2008 near the north pole clearly showed that liquid water can still appear on the red planet during the summer. The simulations carried out then showed that meteorological conditions suitable for liquid water can occur for a short time in some areas of Mars even today. But until now no evidence had shown the presence of liquid water at low latitudes on Mars.

Chinese Space Agency

Now, Zhurong’s findings have filled that void. The rover, which is part of China‘s Tianwen-1 exploratory mission, landed on May 15, 2021 at the southern tip of Utopia Planitia. Since then, researchers have used Zhurong’s various tools to study surface features at different scales and le dune material compositions in the landing area. On the surface of the dunes, Qin Xiaoguang and his team discovered some important morphological features: crusts, cracks, granulation, polygonal ridges, and a streak-like track. Subsequent analysis of the spectral data revealed that the surface layer of the dune is rich in hydrated sulphates, hydrated silica (especially CT-opal), trivalent iron oxide minerals (especially ferrihydrite), and possibly chlorides. “Based on weather data measured by Zhurong and other Mars rovers”, explains Qin, “we inferred that these dune surface features were related to the involvement of liquid saline water formed by subsequent melting of frost/snow falling on the salt dune surfaces when cooling occurs. In other words, dune salts cause frost/snow to melt at low temperatures to form salty liquid water. As the saline dries, the precipitated hydrated sulfate, opal, iron oxide, and other hydrated minerals cement the sand particles together to form aggregates and even crusts. The crust then cracks further due to shrinkage. The subsequent frost/snow melt process forms multiple polygonal ridges and a streak-like wake on the crustal surface. The estimated ages of the dunes (400,000 and 1.4 million years) and the relationship between the three phases of water suggest that the transfer of water vapor from the polar ice cap towards the equator has led to repeated humid environments at low latitudes. Therefore, the researchers proposed a water activity scenario: Cooling at low latitudes during Mars’ grand obliquity phases causes frost/snowfall and subsequently causes the formation of crusts and aggregates on the surface of salt dunes, which solidify the dunes and leave traces of liquid saline water activity. The discovery constitutes the first observational evidence of liquid water at low Martian latitudes, where surface temperatures are relatively warmer and more suitable for life than in high latitudes. “This is important – conclude Qin – to understand the evolutionary history of the Martian climate, search for habitable environments and provide key clues for future searches for life”.