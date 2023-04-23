Chinese runners Zhao Jiaju and Xiang Fuzhao won the Mount Fuji Ultra Marathon in Japan 2023-04-23 14:41:37.0 Source: Xinhua Net

Author: Wang Zijiang, Yue Chenxing

The 2023 Mount Fuji Ultra Marathon in Japan ended on the 22nd. Chinese runners Zhao Jiaju and Xiang Fuzhao won the men’s and women’s championships.

The distance of the Mt. Fuji Ultra Marathon is 164.7 kilometers. This year’s competition is also the first time since 2019 that runners from outside Japan will be invited to participate. The game started on the 21st. On the morning of the 22nd, Zhao Jiaju, who led the way all the way, was the first to cross the finish line on the shore of Lake Kawaguchi under Mount Fuji, and won the men’s championship with a time of 19 hours, 35 minutes and 24 seconds. Another Chinese player, Lin Xiao, finished sixth in 21 hours, 39 minutes and 10 seconds.

In the afternoon of the same day, after 24 hours, 14 minutes and 51 seconds of trekking, Xiang Fuzhao became the first female player to reach the finish line. This is also Xiang Fuzhao’s second win in this competition after 2019. Another Chinese player, Chen Rongrong, won the second place in the women’s group with a time of 25 hours, 28 minutes and 55 seconds.

The event started in 2012 and is held once a year except in 2020 and 2021 due to the cancellation of the new crown epidemic. According to the organizing committee, this year’s competition attracted more than 3,400 trail running enthusiasts.