Chinese Sailing and Windsurfing Team Set to Compete in the Asian Games 2023: Exceeding Expectations and Preparing for Paris Olympics

Title: Chinese Sailing and Windsurfing Team Gears Up for Hangzhou Asian Games

Date: September 19, 2023

The Chinese sailing and windsurfing team has arrived in Ningbo, China, after successfully completing a series of competition tasks in preparation for the Hangzhou Asian Games. Following check-in inspections, the team wasted no time and immediately convened a meeting to discuss specific requirements and arrangements for the upcoming games.

Zhang Xiaodong, the chairman of the Chinese Sailing and Windsurfing Association, expressed satisfaction with the team’s progress in international competitions this year. Compared to 2022, the team has made significant advancements and secured three qualifications for the Paris Olympics at the World Championships. The team’s performance in new projects has also seen steady improvement, but there is still work to be done to compete for gold and medals at the Paris Olympics.

Based on this year’s training and competition results, the team has formulated specific requirements for future training and preparations. These include consolidating basic skills, improving technical levels with a focus on linear speed, enhancing physical training to establish a strong foundation, paying attention to psychology training for improved performance stability, and integrating data analysis with training practice to further elevate training levels.

Athletes who fail to qualify for the Hangzhou Asian Games will return to their provincial teams for adjustments and immediate training in order to maintain their readiness for future competitions. Zhang Xiaodong emphasized that the China Sailing Association will continue to organize fair and impartial selections for the Paris Olympics, providing opportunities for those who are prepared.

In preparation for the Hangzhou Asian Games, the Yasai Center venue team will enter competition mode on September 17th. From September 19th to 20th, there will be team leader meetings, equipment inspections, and practice competitions. From September 21st to 27th, 14 minor events will take place, with six qualifications for the Paris Olympics being contested in hydrofoil windsurfing, hydrofoil kiteboarding, and other disciplines.

As the Chinese sailing and windsurfing team enters the Hangzhou Asian Games, hopes are high for a successful performance and further progress towards achieving their goals at the Paris Olympics.

(Reporter Chen Sitong)

