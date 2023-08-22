Chinese Shooters Dominate Women’s 50m Rifle Three-Position Championship at World Shooting Championships

Chinese Shooters Triumph at Women’s 50m Rifle Three-Position Championship at World Shooting Championships

Beijing, August 21 – Chinese shooters Zhang Qiongyue and Han Jiayu showcased their skills and talent as they secured the top two positions in the women’s 50-meter rifle three-position championship at the World Shooting Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Chinese team’s Zhang Qiongyue emerged as the champion, earning the gold medal and securing the second Olympic ticket for China in this event. Zhang Qiongyue and Han Jiayu qualified for the final round in second and sixth place respectively. Throughout the final, both athletes demonstrated exceptional performances, consistently ranking among the top three in the kneeling and prone positions.

Zhang Qiongyue took the lead after three rounds in the kneeling position, while Han Jiayu maintained her position at the top after the prone position. The standing posture stage witnessed an intense elimination system. However, the Chinese duo demonstrated steady performances, eventually securing the top two places. Zhang Qiongyue claimed the championship with a score of 465.3 rings, while Han Jiayu finished as the runner-up with a score of 463.5 rings.

As per the rules, this year’s World Championships will award four Olympic seats for this event, but each athlete can only secure one ticket. Han Jiayu had previously secured an Olympic ticket for the Chinese team by winning the women’s 10m air rifle competition. Therefore, it was Zhang Qiongyue who earned the Olympic ticket for the 50m rifle three-position event. With Miao Wanru also securing an Olympic ticket for the Chinese team in the women’s 50-meter rifle three-position event at the 2022 World Championships, the Chinese team has now acquired full qualifications for this prestigious competition.

The team standings for the event were determined after the first round of knockout rounds. The United States team took home the championship with a score of 1774 rings, while the Chinese team secured the runner-up position with a mere one-ring difference. The Norwegian team settled for third place. Remarkably, the top seven teams all surpassed the previous world record of 1755 rings, highlighting the overall progress and caliber of the athletes competing in this event.

On the medal list, the Chinese team has emerged as the leader with an impressive total of 8 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze medals. Notably, 5 of the gold medals were earned in Olympic events.

The achievements of Zhang Qiongyue and Han Jiayu reflect the continuous success of Chinese shooters on the international stage. Their exceptional performances further solidify China‘s dominance in the world of shooting sports.

[Responsible editor: Xie Bingxin]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

