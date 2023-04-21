Chinese shooting team finishes in Peru with 4 gold medals_Zhejiang Online

Chinese shooting team finishes with 4 gold medals in Peru

Zhejiang girl lays down “half of the country”

Source: Sport Tribune





Reporter Yi Longyin

On April 18, the Shooting World Cup in Lima, Peru came to an end. The Chinese shooting team won 4 golds, 3 silvers and 3 bronzes. Among them, Zhejiang girls Feng Sixuan and Wang Zhilin won 2 gold medals for the Chinese team.

The International Shooting Federation World Cup is the first time that the Chinese team will appear in an international competition in 2023. In order to prepare for the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Paris Olympics, the Chinese team played with the main lineup in the World Cup sub-stations. In the Bhopal competition in India, many Olympic champions and world champions, including Huang Yuting, Sheng Lihao, Jiang Ranxin, Yang Haoran, etc., made their debuts.

In the competition held on the 16th local time, Feng Sixuan from Zhejiang won a gold medal with a score of 28 in the women’s 25-meter pistol event, and Zhao Nan won the bronze medal. In this season’s World Cup competition, the women’s 25m pistol event has introduced the semi-final competition system in accordance with the latest rules of the International Shooting Federation. The top eight players in the qualifying round will be divided into two groups for the semi-final according to their ranking, and the top two in each group will enter the final. Feng Sixuan and Zhao Nan advanced from the qualifying round and scored 17 hits and 14 hits respectively in the semi-finals of the same group to advance to the final together. In the final, Feng Sixuan took the lead all the way and won the championship with a score of 28. Ukrainian player Nimet scored a silver medal with a score of 26, and Zhao Nan won a bronze medal with a score of 19.

In the women’s 10m air rifle competition held the day before, Zhejiang players Wang Zhilin and Han Jiayu advanced as first and fourth respectively. In qualifying, the 19-year-old Wang Zhilin played steadily and entered the gold medal match with Hungarian player Mesaros. In the gold medal match, Wang Zhilin showed a stable psychological quality. After reaching 8 draws, she first won two shots in a row, then tied a shot, then won two shots in a row, and finally won the championship with a total score of 17:9. Han Jiayu finally ranked fourth.