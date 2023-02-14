Home Sports Chinese speed skating Winter Olympic gold medalist Zhang Hong announces retirement
　　Original title: Chinese speed skating winter Olympic champion Zhang Hong announced his retirement

On the 13th, the 9th Anniversary and Retirement Ceremony for the 9th Anniversary of China’s Speed ​​Skating Gold at the Zhang Hong Winter Olympics was held at the Heilongjiang Provincial Sports Bureau. At the ceremony, Zhang Hong, a member of the International Olympic Committee and the women’s 1,000-meter speed skating champion at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, announced the official end of her career as an athlete.

Zhang Hong said that although she left the arena temporarily after the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, she never gave up her efforts to participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics as an athlete. Due to a knee injury, Zhang Hong finally failed to stand on the track again, but appeared in the Beijing Winter Olympics as a member of the International Olympic Committee, commentator and award presenter.

Regarding the future, Zhang Hong said that she will promote the growth of athletes, the dissemination of Chinese sports culture and ice and snow culture in many international organizations including the International Olympic Committee, Hong Fund and the International Olympic Research Center of Harbin Institute of Technology. Make more efforts and contributions.

Zhang Hong was born in Harbin in 1988. In 2008, she switched from short track speed skating to speed skating. In 2014, Zhang Hong achieved a “zero breakthrough” in the Olympic gold medal in Chinese speed skating at the Sochi Winter Olympics. (Reporter Wang Junbao)

