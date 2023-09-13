Chinese Sports Delegation Announced for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou

Title: Chinese Sports Delegation Ready for 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou

Date: September 12, 2022

In an inaugural meeting held on September 12, the Chinese Sports Delegation for the 19th Asian Games was officially announced. The delegation consists of a total of 1,329 members, including 886 athletes, aiming to represent China in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

With a diverse representation, the Chinese delegation includes 437 female athletes and 449 male athletes, showcasing the commitment towards gender equality in sports. The average age of the athletes is 25 years, ranging from the 60-year-old bridge player, Dai Jianming, to the youngest member, 13-year-old skateboarder Cui Chenxi.

The Chinese delegation boasts cultural diversity, with 19 ethnic groups represented among the participating athletes. This includes athletes from Hui, Mongolian, Zhuang, Miao, Manchu, Uyghur, and Tibetan ethnic groups, totaling 71 individuals. These athletes will compete in 38 major events and 407 minor events, excluding kabaddi and cricket.

The Chinese sports delegation has consistently secured the highest number of gold medals for ten consecutive games since the 1982 Asian Games. At the founding meeting, Gao Zhidan, the head of the delegation and director of the State Sports General Administration, emphasized the importance of achieving both sports performance and spiritual civilization. Four specific requirements were outlined: promoting the Olympic spirit and Chinese sports values, ensuring clean participation with strict adherence to anti-doping regulations and competition discipline, striving for excellent results to maintain China‘s top position in the medal tally, and being a gracious host that showcases China‘s progress and openness to the world.

President Xi Jinping has also emphasized the significance of sports in his speech at the Summary and Commendation Conference of the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics. He stressed the need to strengthen people’s physical fitness, improve overall health, and raise living standards by promoting sports reform, innovation, and research in sports science and technology. The aim is to enhance the nation’s competitiveness on the international stage and ultimately build China as a sports power.

As the Hangzhou Asian Games approach, the Chinese Sports Delegation is gearing up to not only achieve sporting success but also present China‘s image of reform, development, and social progress to the international community. With their dedication, values, and strong athletic performances, they are set to contribute to the success of the Asian Games while promoting unity and shared goals for the Asian community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

