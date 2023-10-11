Chinese Sports Delegation for Hangzhou Asian Para Games: 439 Athletes to Participate

Chinese Sports Delegation Established for Hangzhou Asian Para Games with 439 Athletes Participating

Beijing, October 11 – The founding meeting of the Chinese sports delegation for the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou was held this morning in Beijing. Chao News reporters were able to gather information from the meeting that the total number of Chinese sports delegates for the Hangzhou Asian Para Games is 723, with 439 athletes in total. Among the athletes, 221 are male and 218 are female. These athletes come from 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities, encompassing various ethnic backgrounds including Han, Manchu, Mongolia, Buyi, Yi, Uyghur, Miao, Shui, Bai, Dong, Tibetan, Sani, and She ethnic groups.

The average age of the athletes is 26.5 years, with the oldest athlete being 58 years old and the youngest athlete being 13 years old. Cheng Kai, chairman of the China Disabled Persons’ Federation, serves as the head of the delegation, while Zhou Changkui, secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Chairman of the China Disabled Persons’ Federation, serves as the executive head.

The goals set by the Chinese sports delegation for the 4th Asian Para Games are to adapt the size of the delegation to the host country’s status, maintain the delegation’s leading position, and achieve both sports performance and spiritual civilization. The delegation aims to ensure the achievement of the two goals: “excellent competitions and outstanding participation.”

The Hangzhou Asian Para Games is anticipated to be an exhilarating event, showcasing the exceptional abilities of athletes with disabilities. With the establishment of the Chinese sports delegation and the participation of 439 athletes, all eyes are on the performances and achievements that will be showcased during the games.

