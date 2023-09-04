“The Wind Comes from the East and the Tidal Bank of Qiantang – Chinese Sports After the Tokyo Olympics”

Beijing, September 4th – The Chinese delegation made an impressive mark at the Tokyo Olympics by winning 38 gold medals, matching their best results in overseas Olympic competitions. This achievement not only showcased a more open, confident, and respectable image of China to the world but also solidified their position as a leader in building a strong sports country. Now, Chinese sports are gearing up for the upcoming “mock test” of the Paris Olympic cycle as they prepare to host the Asian Games in Hangzhou. With the weight of this important mission on their shoulders, Chinese sports are ready to take new and solid steps along the banks of the Qiantang River.

Chinese athletes continue to showcase their power and determination in the sports arena. At the National Games held in Xi’an, a total of 9 individuals and 1 team surpassed 12 world records, while 1 individual and 1 team set 2 Asian records. Additionally, 15 individuals and 7 teams set 24 national records. These remarkable achievements serve as the starting point for Chinese athletes’ new journey in building a socialist modern country.

One standout athlete is Su Bingtian, who fulfilled his dream of becoming the men’s 100-meter champion at the National Games with a time of 9 seconds and 95 milliseconds. Even after returning from Tokyo, Su Bingtian dedicated himself to training, utilizing yoga mats, elastic ropes, and even a box of mineral water in his room. This exemplifies the determination and spirit of “China‘s power.” Other athletes, such as Qin Haiyang and Zhang Yufei, have also made significant contributions to the world of swimming.

Chinese ice and snow athletes have also excelled at the Beijing Winter Olympics, embodying the spirit of keeping the overall situation in mind, being confident and open, facing difficulties, pursuing excellence, and creating a better future. The Chinese delegation achieved the best results in the history of participating in the Winter Olympics, ranking third in the gold medal list with 9 golds, 4 silvers, and 2 bronzes. Athletes like Gu Ailing, Su Yiming, Gao Tingyu, and Xu Mengtao have become new idols for Chinese youth.

The Beijing Winter Olympics is currently underway, and the Chinese women’s football team has already brought joy to countless people by winning the Asian Cup after 16 years. In a thrilling final match against the South Korean team, the Chinese women’s football team made a comeback from being two goals behind, with “post-00” teenager Zhang Linyan contributing crucial points and goals. Despite failing to qualify for the group stage in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, Zhang Linyan’s tears after the game exemplify her determination to see the “Chinese Rose” bloom again.

Other emerging talents have also made their mark in the sports world. Wu Yanni, a rising star in track and field, won silver in the women’s 100-meter hurdles competition at the Chengdu Universiade, earning a spot in the Paris Olympics. Speaking about her idol Liu Xiang, Wu Yanni expressed the impact that Liu Xiang’s victories have had on her generation of athletes and young people. In diving, Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi of China‘s “Dream Team” continue to break through and challenge themselves, forming an exciting partnership that will shape the future of diving competitions.

Chinese tennis has also seen breakthroughs, with players like Zheng Qinwen, Wu Yibing, and Zhang Zhizhen achieving remarkable results in Grand Slam tournaments. Their success has brought attention back to tennis in China, and the future looks promising for the sport.

Looking ahead, the Chinese men’s basketball team aims to achieve ideal results in the Asian Games after missing out on the Paris Olympics. The women’s basketball team, on the other hand, has already shown their strength by winning all three warm-up matches against their old rival Australia. The Chinese table tennis team, known as the “ace teacher” of the Chinese sports delegation, has set their sights on the Paris Olympic Games and will play a key role in the upcoming competitions in Hangzhou.

The Chinese government has demonstrated its commitment to the development of sports by promoting reforms and carrying out extensive national fitness campaigns. Various initiatives, including the “National Fitness Day” and the improvement of school physical education, have contributed to creating a society that values, supports, and participates in sports.

As the Asian Games approach, there is growing anticipation for Chinese athletes’ performances in various sports, including break dancing, skateboarding, rock climbing, surfing, and emerging e-sports. The Asian Games serve as a “mock test” for these athletes on their journey towards the Olympics, and their dedication and passion will undoubtedly drive them to new heights.

Chinese sports continue to ride the wind, propelled by the achievements and determination of its athletes. With the Asian Games on the horizon, Chinese sports are ready to embrace new challenges and achieve even greater success.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

