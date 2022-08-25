Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 24th. The two supplementary games of the 13th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League will be played on the 24th. The Cangzhou Lions drew 1:1 with the Zhejiang team, and the Guangzhou team drew with the Dalian team with one less player. .

In the afternoon game, the Cangzhou Lions will set up their home court at Dalian Puwan Stadium. In the 13th minute, the Zhejiang team passed a free kick from the left to the goal, and foreign aid Mu Xiekui pushed and scored in the melee. In the 88th minute, the Cangzhou team attacked continuously in front of the opponent’s goal. In the end, Jiang Zhe pushed and scored from the penalty area line, and the final score was fixed at 1:1.

On the 21st, the Dalian team announced the joining of 6 domestic and foreign aids, of which Wu Ji and Lawless started the game against the Guangzhou team on the 24th. Wei Shihao, who scored two goals alone in the Guangzhou team, was suspended by accumulating yellow cards. The two sides scored a goalless draw in the first half, and the Dalian team immediately sent new foreign aid Mamba to strengthen the attack. In the 55th minute, Guangzhou defender Chen Rijin received a second yellow card and was sent off. The dominant Dalian team threatened the opponent’s goal many times, but Guangzhou goalkeeper Liu Shibo played well. In the end, the two sides battled to a 0-0 draw.