Home » Chinese Super League: Changchun Yatai beats Dalian native
Sports

Chinese Super League: Changchun Yatai beats Dalian native

by admin
Chinese Super League: Changchun Yatai beats Dalian native

Original title: Chinese Super League: Changchun Yatai beats Dalian native

On April 22, Changchun Yatai player Serginho (right) competed for a header during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On the same day, in the second round of the 2023 Chinese Football Association Super League, the Changchun Yatai team defeated the Dalianers 3-2 at home.

On April 22, Dalianers player Mamba (first from right) celebrated a goal during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On April 22, Changchun Yatai player Liao Chengjian (left) celebrated his goal during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On April 22, Changchun Yatai team player Liao Chengjian (first from right) celebrated a goal with his teammates during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On April 22, players of the Changchun Yatai team took a group photo with fans after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On April 22, Changchun Yatai player Liao Chengjian was in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On April 22, Changchun Yatai team player Zu Yi (left) and Dalian team player Lu Peng competed for a header in the match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On April 22, Changchun Yatai team player Abdulhemiti Abdugheni (left) and Dalian team player Lin Liangming fought in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On April 22, Dalianers player Wang Zhenao (second from right) dribbled a breakthrough in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

See also  Marbury: 32 turnovers won't win anyone, second half players have no fighting spirit

On April 22, Changchun Yatai team player Wang Jinxian (left) dribbled the ball to attack during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On April 22, Changchun Yatai player Serginho (left) dribbled the ball to attack during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On April 22, Changchun Yatai player Serginho (second from right) celebrated his goal during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On April 22, Changchun Yatai player Li Hong (left) competed for a header during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On April 22, Changchun Yatai team coach Chen Yang (right) communicated with referee Li Haixin during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On April 22, Changchun Yatai team player Serginho (left) and Dalian team player Lu Peng competed for a header in the match. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang (Xu Chang)

You may also like

Esport – League of Legends – Nisqy: “There...

Bundesliga: Austria too “naive” in the fight for...

Match of the Day Top 10: Lineker, Shearer...

EFL play-offs: Championship, League One and League Two...

Christophe Galtier, suspected of racism, files a complaint...

Maybe it was all in my head

Basketball player Andělová defended the Slovak title with...

The 2023 National Fitness Online Games will start-Entertainment...

Inter on Harry Maguire, Milan give De Ketelaere...

Square storm overshadows Greek hits – sport.ORF.at

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy