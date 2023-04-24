Original title: Chinese Super League: Changchun Yatai beats Dalian native

On April 22, Changchun Yatai player Serginho (right) competed for a header during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On the same day, in the second round of the 2023 Chinese Football Association Super League, the Changchun Yatai team defeated the Dalianers 3-2 at home.

On April 22, Dalianers player Mamba (first from right) celebrated a goal during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On April 22, Changchun Yatai player Liao Chengjian (left) celebrated his goal during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On April 22, Changchun Yatai team player Liao Chengjian (first from right) celebrated a goal with his teammates during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On April 22, players of the Changchun Yatai team took a group photo with fans after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On April 22, Changchun Yatai player Liao Chengjian was in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On April 22, Changchun Yatai team player Zu Yi (left) and Dalian team player Lu Peng competed for a header in the match.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On April 22, Changchun Yatai team player Abdulhemiti Abdugheni (left) and Dalian team player Lin Liangming fought in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On April 22, Dalianers player Wang Zhenao (second from right) dribbled a breakthrough in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On April 22, Changchun Yatai team player Wang Jinxian (left) dribbled the ball to attack during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On April 22, Changchun Yatai player Serginho (left) dribbled the ball to attack during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On April 22, Changchun Yatai player Serginho (second from right) celebrated his goal during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On April 22, Changchun Yatai player Li Hong (left) competed for a header during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On April 22, Changchun Yatai team coach Chen Yang (right) communicated with referee Li Haixin during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang

On April 22, Changchun Yatai team player Serginho (left) and Dalian team player Lu Peng competed for a header in the match. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Chang (Xu Chang)