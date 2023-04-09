original title:

Chinese Super League: Changchun Yatai signed more than ten people to complete the puzzle of the new season

Xinhua News Agency, Changchun, April 7 (Reporter Zhou Wanpeng) Changchun Yatai Football Club announced on the 7th that it has signed work contracts with 11 players including Abdul Hemithi and Bi Jinhao. So far, Changchun Yatai has completed the jigsaw puzzle for the first team to compete in the 2023 Super League season.

These 11 players include 1 foreign player and 10 domestic players. In terms of foreign aid, Leonardo, who played for the Shandong Taishan team last season, joined Yatai on loan. The 26-year-old is from Brazil. He is 1.80 meters tall and weighs 77 kilograms. He is a striker. Prior to this, the club had completed a contract extension with Brazilian midfielder Serginho. The two will form the team’s foreign aid lineup for the new season with Okore and Zooey.

In terms of domestic aid, the Yatai team has strengthened in multiple positions. Abdul Hemithi, Bi Jinhao, Yi Teng and Li Hong were signed on the back line; Liu Yun, Sabiti Abdul Saramu, He Zhenyu and Cao Yongjing on loan were introduced in the midfield; the striker and goalkeeper positions were respectively Introduced Tian Yuda (on loan) and Wang Zhifeng.