Home Sports Chinese Super League: Changchun Yatai loses to Chengdu Rongcheng Dalian People’s Dalian and wins Shenzhen team_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net
Sports

Chinese Super League: Changchun Yatai loses to Chengdu Rongcheng Dalian People’s Dalian and wins Shenzhen team_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net

by admin

Original title: Chinese Super League Comprehensive: Changchun Yatai lost to Chengdu Rongcheng Dalian People’s Dalian and defeated Shenzhen team

In the 12th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League, the final four games ended on the 1st. Changchun Yatai, who made their home debut of the season, lost 0:1 to Chengdu Rongcheng. The Dalian team, which introduced a number of new aids, beat the Shenzhen team 5:1 at home, giving the opponent a five-game losing streak.

Changchun Yatai has been recovering recently, with 2 wins and 2 draws in the past four rounds and remains unbeaten. The “promoted horse” Chengdu Rongcheng’s performance was even more amazing, with 6 wins in the previous 7 league games.

Shortly after the start of the game, Rongcheng foreign aid Richard was injured and replaced, but this change did not disrupt the team’s position. In the 16th minute, Rongcheng’s foreign aid Saldanha sent a cross from the right. Wu Guichao got the ball in the penalty area and returned to do it. Romulo, who followed up, shot vigorously from the front of the penalty area and scored the only goal of the game.

Yatai team foreign aid Eric scored a goal in the opening stage of the second half, but the first goal was invalid due to offside. Rongcheng team Zhou Dingyang was sent off in the 69th minute after two yellows changed to one red. Although the Yatai team, which played more and less, took the initiative in the scene, it failed to rewrite the score.

The Dalian team, which signed several domestic and foreign aids in the interim period of the league, has been strengthened in strength. Against the Shenzhen team that day, they blew the counterattack horn when they conceded a goal first, scored five goals, and won a big victory.

See also  Saturday: Bayern beats Mainz Milan to defend against the cold draw_League_欧冠的_Udinese

In the other two games, the “promoted” Zhejiang team beat Guangzhou team 3-0, extending the league’s unbeaten record to 7 games; Cangzhou Lions drew 0-0 with Shanghai Haigang team. (Zhou Wanpeng)

You may also like

Aubameyang’s London derby: Chelsea fans against the Arsenal...

In the singles in Japan, only Shi Yuqi...

Milan-Inter: numbers, statistics and curiosities of the Milan...

MotoGP, KTM goes shopping at Ducati: engineer Giribuola...

Shi Yuqi and Chen Yufei reach the quarterfinals...

Us Open, Pennetta votes Fognini: “He has already...

The director of the Provincial Sports Bureau asked...

Atalanta-Torino 3-1: Koopmeiners hat-trick, Goddess first with Roma

Chinese Super League: Changchun Yatai loses to Chengdu...

Serie A, Bologna-Salernitana 1-1: goals from Arnautovic and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy