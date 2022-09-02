Original title: Chinese Super League Comprehensive: Changchun Yatai lost to Chengdu Rongcheng Dalian People’s Dalian and defeated Shenzhen team

In the 12th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League, the final four games ended on the 1st. Changchun Yatai, who made their home debut of the season, lost 0:1 to Chengdu Rongcheng. The Dalian team, which introduced a number of new aids, beat the Shenzhen team 5:1 at home, giving the opponent a five-game losing streak.

Changchun Yatai has been recovering recently, with 2 wins and 2 draws in the past four rounds and remains unbeaten. The “promoted horse” Chengdu Rongcheng’s performance was even more amazing, with 6 wins in the previous 7 league games.

Shortly after the start of the game, Rongcheng foreign aid Richard was injured and replaced, but this change did not disrupt the team’s position. In the 16th minute, Rongcheng’s foreign aid Saldanha sent a cross from the right. Wu Guichao got the ball in the penalty area and returned to do it. Romulo, who followed up, shot vigorously from the front of the penalty area and scored the only goal of the game.

Yatai team foreign aid Eric scored a goal in the opening stage of the second half, but the first goal was invalid due to offside. Rongcheng team Zhou Dingyang was sent off in the 69th minute after two yellows changed to one red. Although the Yatai team, which played more and less, took the initiative in the scene, it failed to rewrite the score.

The Dalian team, which signed several domestic and foreign aids in the interim period of the league, has been strengthened in strength. Against the Shenzhen team that day, they blew the counterattack horn when they conceded a goal first, scored five goals, and won a big victory.

In the other two games, the “promoted” Zhejiang team beat Guangzhou team 3-0, extending the league’s unbeaten record to 7 games; Cangzhou Lions drew 0-0 with Shanghai Haigang team. (Zhou Wanpeng)