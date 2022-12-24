original title:

Chinese Super League: Chengdu Rongcheng beats the three towns of Wuhan at home

Chinanews.com, Chengdu, December 24 (Reporter He Shaoqing and Zhang Lang) On the evening of the 23rd, the 32nd round of the 2022 Chinese Super League was held at the professional football stadium in Chengdu Phoenix Mountain Sports Park. At the last moment, amidst the “Xiong Qi” (“come on” in Sichuan dialect) of 30,000 fans, Felipe scored a goal and helped Chengdu Rongcheng beat the three towns of Wuhan 1-0 at home.

This competition is the first show of the Chinese Super League at the professional football stadium of Chengdu Phoenix Mountain Sports Park. The football stadium has a total of more than 60,000 seats, and 50% of the stands are open to the public. As soon as the Chengdu Rongcheng Club started selling tickets, more than 10,000 fans bought tickets online at the same time, and the club’s applet once collapsed. Four hours after the opening of ticket sales, all online tickets were sold out.

At 14:00 on the 23rd, although there were still several hours before the game, there was already a long queue at the ticket office on the west square of Phoenix Mountain Sports Park. “The World Cup in Qatar has mobilized the passion for watching football, and I really want to watch it live!” said Wang Haoyu, a Chengdu resident who is buying tickets. He didn’t buy an online ticket and wanted to try his luck offline. Hot.

At 20 o’clock on the 23rd, the game officially started. The temperature dropped to single digits at night in the cold winter, but the fans with cheering horns and fluorescent sticks were enthusiastic. The tsunami-like cheers resounded through the football field. Everyone’s love for football seemed to light up the night sky.

“Even if my voice is hoarse, I still want to say, I love football! I love Chengdu!” After Chengdu Rongcheng lore, fan Wei Lai raised his hands high and jumped up. Wei said that it has been too long since he has come to watch the game live, and he hopes to see more such high-level games at his doorstep in the future.

After the game, Chengdu Rongcheng players walked around the field to thank the fans for their enthusiastic support. Chengdu Rongcheng is currently ranked fifth with 59 points, 3 points away from the AFC Champions League.