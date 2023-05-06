Chinese Super League Comprehensive: Beijing Guoan and Cangzhou Lions welcome their first victory 2023-05-06 10:24:26.0 Source: Xinhua Net

Author: Zhang Yifei, Zhao Hongnan

In the fifth round of the 2023 Chinese Super League, there will be 4 matches on the 5th. The Beijing Guoan team beat the Henan team 1-0 in an away game, ushering in their first victory of the season. The other team that scored all 3 points in the away game was the Cangzhou Lions. Their 1-0 victory over Shenzhen was also their first victory this season.

Facing Beijing Guoan, the Henan team, playing at home, had a chance to win the first half. In the 26th minute, Adrian’s cross from the left found Feng Boyuan, who was outflanking the back point. The latter attacked the goal without stopping the ball and was saved by Han Jiaqi;

Beijing Guoan, which escaped unharmed, took the lead in the 56th minute. Li Ke’s through ball penetrated the Henan team’s defense, and Wang Gang’s cross was inserted, and Yang Liyu shot through the net with a strong kick.

In the 83rd minute, Kovic of the Henan team also scored a header, but it was ruled invalid due to a pressing foul. The Guoan team kept the 1:0 score until the end.

In the match against Shenzhen, the Cangzhou Lions took the lead in the 18th minute. Shenzhen team defender Zheng Dalun kicked down the opposing player Owusu in the penalty area, and the referee Wang Jing decisively awarded a penalty kick. Cangzhou Lions foreign aid Locadia scored a penalty kick to help the team take the lead. The Shenzhen team’s best chance came in stoppage time in the first half, when Alessandrini’s free kick from a small angle hit the goal frame and popped out. Both sides failed to achieve anything in the second half.

In the other two games that day, the three towns of Wuhan and the Zhejiang team shook hands 0:0, and Shanghai Shenhua defeated the Dalianers 1:0 with Yu Hanchao’s goal.