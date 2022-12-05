Chinese Super League Comprehensive news: Three towns in Wuhan continue to lead the standings 2022-12-05 13:42:45.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Lu Xianting

The 29th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League played three games on the 4th. The leader Wuhan Three Towns defeated Cangzhou Lions 4-0 and continued to lead the standings. Wu Lei scored a goal to help Shanghai Seaport beat Guangzhou City 2:1 Team, Changchun Yatai team drew 1:1 away with Wuhan Changjiang team.

The match between Wuhan Three Towns and Cangzhou Lions took the lead. In the 43rd minute, the foreign aid Davidson of the Three Towns received a pass from his teammate at the top of the arc and scored the first goal. In stoppage time in the first half, the Three Towns won near the penalty area line With a set kick opportunity, Stanciu took a deciduous ball and scored directly to help the team lead 2:0.

After changing sides to fight again, the Three Towns team continued to expand their lead. In the 51st minute, Edmilson and Malcon cooperated skillfully in front of the goal, and Malcon scored with a kick. In the 67th minute, the Cangzhou Lions won a penalty kick. Oscar did not kick after the run-up and was sentenced to a violation and the penalty kick was cancelled. In the 80th minute, Deng Hanwen of the Three Towns team received a wonderful pass from his teammate in front of the goal to rewrite the score to 4:0. After the end of the game, the Sanzhen team led the Shandong Taishan team, which had one game less, and continued to top the list.

In the duel between Shanghai Haigang team and Guangzhou City team, Wu Lei hit the goal frame with a header, foreign aid Vargas scored a supplementary shot, and won the first goal of the Chinese Super League. The Haigang team led 1:0. Then Wen Yongjun of the Guangzhou City team hit a goal on Wang Yiwei of the Haigang team to refract the goal, and the Guangzhou team equalized the score. At the end of the first half, Vargas made a penalty kick, Wu Lei made a penalty kick, and the Haigang team led the Guangzhou team 2:1. In the second half, the Seaport team got several opportunities to expand the score, but they failed to grasp them. The score of 2:1 continued until the final whistle.

Only 2 minutes into the match between Wuhan Yangtze River Team and Changchun Yatai Team, Eric pushed the ball into the goal in the chaotic battle in front of the goal. Yatai Team turned away and took a 1-0 lead. In the stoppage time of the first half, Xu Dong scored a goal to help the home team regain a point. In the end, the two sides shook hands 1:1 and made a peace.