original title:

Chinese Super League Comprehensive: Shandong Taishan loses to Shanghai Seaport, Wuhan Three Towns loses and continues to lead

Xinhua News Agency, Shenyang, December 23 (Reporter Zhang Yifei) On the 23rd, the 32nd round of the Chinese Super League played 9 games. The top two teams in the league standings both lost, making the championship situation of the Chinese Super League this season still exciting.

After this round, with two rounds left in the Chinese Super League this season, the Wuhan Three Towns team, which has 72 points with the Shandong Taishan team, continues to lead the league standings with its goal difference advantage.

Shanghai Seaport got off to a fantastic start against Shandong Taishan. In the 8th minute, foreign aid Ndiaye received a header from Caron’s cross and scored to help the Shanghai Seaport team take a 1:0 lead. The Shandong Taishan team got an excellent chance to equalize the score in the 15th minute. Chen Pu received a cross from his teammate and hit the empty goal but hit the post and popped out. In the 88th minute, Lu Wenjun of the Shanghai Haigang team accurately found Liu Zhurun ​​with a long pass, and the latter’s shot sealed the victory for the team 2:0.

Shortly after the Shanghai Haigang team sealed the victory, the Chengdu Rongcheng team also scored a goal on another field that kicked off at the same time. Foreign aid Felipe’s powerful shot in stoppage time helped the Chengdu Rongcheng team beat the Chinese Super League leader Wuhan Three Towns 1-0.

In the other 7 games that ended that day, the Henan Songshan Longmen team defeated the Shenzhen team 3:0, the Zhejiang team beat the Tianjin Jinmen Tigers 3:0, the Meizhou Hakka team beat the Changchun Yatai team 1:0, and the Beijing Guoan team 3:0. :1 reversed the Guangzhou team, the Guangzhou City team beat the Hebei team 4:1, the Wuhan Yangtze River team beat the Dalianers 3:0, and the Cangzhou Lions lost 0:3 to the Shanghai Shenhua team.