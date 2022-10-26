original title:

Chinese Super League: Shanghai Shenhua beats Dalian people

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 25 (Reporter Liu Yangtao) The two supplementary matches of the 19th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League kicked off on the 25th. Shanghai Shenhua tied Guangzhou City 1:1 with a penalty kick at the last minute, the league’s “leader” “Wuhan Three Towns defeated Dalian 4-0.

In the match between Shanghai Shenhua and Guangzhou City, neither team made any achievements in the first half. In the 62nd minute, the Guangzhou City team counterattacked, Ye Chugui sent a straight pass, and Gui Hong followed up and scored to help the team break the deadlock. In stoppage time, Zhu Jianrong fell to the ground in the penalty area, the referee did not make a penalty immediately, Shanghai Shenhua appealed, the referee awarded a penalty after watching VAR, Basogo made the penalty, Shanghai Shenhua pulled the score at the last moment into 1:1.

The match between the Wuhan Three Towns team and the Dalian team presented a one-sided situation. In the 28th minute, Davidson made a cross from the left, and Malcon jumped up and smashed the goal of the Dalian team. 3 minutes later, Davidson’s long-range shot was saved, and Malcon’s header shot succeeded. In the 46th minute, Malcon scored the ball, and Davidson reached the penalty area and scored. In the 83rd minute, the Wuhan Three Towns team stole the ball in the frontcourt. Davidson broke into the penalty area to attract the defense and then split into the middle. Edmilson easily pushed and shot, and the Wuhan Three Towns team finally defeated the opponent 4:0.