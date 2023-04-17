Chinese Super League Comprehensive: Shenhua’s new home team welcomes the first victory and the Shenzhen team has a “good start” 2023-04-17 11:42:27.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Xu Dongyuan

On the 16th, the first round of the 2023 Chinese Super League ended four games. With Wu Xi’s goal in the first half, Shanghai Shenhua beat Shandong Taishan 1-0 at home. The Shenzhen team defeated the Qingdao Manatee team 2:1 at home and got a “good start”.

Shenhua’s new home stadium, Shanghai Stadium, made its debut in the new season after three years of renovation. In the 40th minute, Wu Xi made a pass from the left and directly spun into the back corner of the goal, scoring the only goal of the game.

The match between the Shenzhen team and the Qingdao Manatee team began with a “one-sided” situation. In the first half, the Shenzhen team seized the opportunity to set the ball and Yuan Mincheng made a supplementary shot. After that, Xiahezati Wujiahemaiti scored a penalty kick and the Shenzhen team ended the first half with a 2:0 lead. In the second half, Andreevich scored in front of the goal, and the Qingdao Manatees pulled back a goal. In the end, the Shenzhen team won 2:1.

The other two games that day ended in draws. Tianjin Jinmen Tigers drew 1:1 with Cangzhou Lions, and Henan drew Chengdu Rongcheng 1:1.

On the 20th, the second round of the Chinese Super League will usher in a game, with Wuhan Three Towns playing against Beijing Guoan at home.