At 19:30 on October 30th, Beijing time, in the 20th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League, Shandong Taishan played at the home stadium of Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium against Shanghai Haigang. In the 26th minute, Wu Lei hit the crossbar with a header. In the 60th minute, Wu Xinghan, who came off the bench, helped Taishan break the balance on the field. In the 75th minute, Kleisang pushed for meritorious deeds. In the 79th minute, Wu Lei shot in front of the goal to recover 1 point. In the 86th minute, Cressan scored another goal to seal the victory. In the end, Taishan defeated Haigang 3-1 and ushered in a two-game winning streak. At the same time, it also tied with the leader Wuhan Sanzhen in the standings. At present, Taishan and Sanzhen have a combined 53 points.

For the defending champion Tai Shan, there has been a lot of good news recently. First of all, the victory over the Guangzhou team in the last round reopened the door to victory, and at the same time, Wu Xinghan and Jia Desong came back from injury. The second is that the championship rivals Wuhan Sanzhen lost again in this round. If Taishan can win the harbor in this game, it will even out the difference with the leader Sanzhen. In the last round, Haigang defeated newly-promoted Meizhou Hakka 7-0. Wu Lei scored his first hat-trick since his return. If they can overturn Mount Tai in this campaign, they will surpass Shenhua in the same city and return to the top three. Therefore, this campaign has only one goal for both teams to win.

In the 8th minute, Wei Zhen made a long pass from the backcourt, Vargas got the ball straight into the right rib, Wu Lei pushed forward into the penalty area and pushed the ball. The ball was blocked by the attacking Wang Dalei and then hit the fallen Wu Lei. bottom line. 2 minutes later, Vargas got the ball in the frontcourt and threw a pass into the penalty area. Chen Chunxin successfully volleyed from the small penalty area against offside. Wang Dalei blocked the ball with his legs and then slammed, destroying Wang Shenchao’s pass and causing Lu Wenjun to miss. Empty goal opportunity. In the 13th minute, after losing the ball in the frontcourt, Lu Wenjun dragged Sun Zhunhao, who launched a counterattack, from behind. The referee Li Haixin called a foul, but Taishan coach Hao Wei was still waving from the sidelines to show his dissatisfaction. Li Haixin stepped forward and warned him. .

In the 20th minute, Liu Yang got the ball near the corner flag area on the right and brought it back a few steps, then inverted triangle and passed it to the top of the penalty area. Kicked the door. 2 minutes later, Moises made a direct pass to the right rib, Kleisan knocked his heel horizontally on the line in the penalty area, Guo Tianyu returned, and Chen Pu shot with his left foot from the penalty area line, and the ball missed the left post. In the 24th minute, Moises hit Wang Shenchao’s head during a header fight, his forehead was broken, and he returned to the court after a simple bandage on the sidelines.

In the 26th minute, Vargas took a corner kick from the left. Wu Lei, who was at the back point, rushed to the top. The ball bounced to the ground and hit the crossbar. Jiang Guangtai made a supplementary shot in front of the goal, and Wang Dalei hit the ball with a single punch. In the 37th minute, the Taishan team made a substitution and replaced Guo Tianyu with Fellaini. In the 39th minute, Paulinho picked a pass from the left in the frontcourt, Wu Lei formed a single-handed volley against the instep of the goalkeeper’s right foot, and Wang Dalei blocked the ball from the baseline with his legs. In the 45th minute, Vargas divided the ball to the left, Lu Wenjun made a cross, Wang Dalei flew and hit the ball, Wu Lei turned and hit the goal while retreating, and the ball was broken. The Taishan team launched a counterattack, Moises passed the ball to the frontcourt, Liu Yang got the ball from the right and made a straight pass. Chen Pu missed the header and missed the opportunity. At the end of half-time, the two sides temporarily scored a goalless draw.

Change sides to fight again. In the 51st minute, Kleisan stopped the ball in the middle of the circle and moved to the right. Moises kept the ball and made an oblique pass to the penalty area. Chen Pu vigorously volleyed out of the goal. In the 58th minute, Wu Xinghan and Ji Xiang replaced Chen Pu and Liu Yang respectively. In the 60th minute, Kleisan took the ball and knocked it horizontally from the left in the frontcourt. Moises got the ball and turned and passed to the right rib. Fellaini shot obliquely from the far corner of the penalty area. Yan Junling fell to the ground and threw the ball. Wu Xinghan, who appeared on the field, plugged in at a high speed and took the lead at a position close to zero. The ball hit the right column and bounced into the net. Taishan took the lead 1-0.

In the 68th minute, Haigang coach Lecco replaced Chen Chunxin and Yu Hai with Li Shenyuan and Li Shenglong respectively, changing the formation to 442 to strengthen the attack. In the 73rd minute, Ji Xiang’s big foot in the penalty area went to the front court to find Kleisang. When Wei Zhen turned around and chased, he pushed Kleishan down for the card position and received the first yellow card of the game. In the 75th minute, Kleisang took the ball from the left and cut to the front of the penalty area. After completing a wall-collision cooperation with Moises, he reached the penalty area to form a single-handed shot. Facing Yan Junling’s low-level ball, Taishan succeeded in pushing the ball into the far corner. 2-0 to expand the lead.

In the 77th minute, Kleisang took the ball from the left again and then knocked it horizontally. After Moises took the ball in front of the penalty area and dunked the defender, he swung his left foot and volleyed. The ball was blocked by the defender who fell to the ground. In the 79th minute, Paulinho picked a pass from the left rib, Lu Wenjun got the ball near the bottom line and crossed the goal, Wu Lei inserted a cushion and scored, and Haigang made the score 1-2. In the 81st minute, Paulinho picked a pass behind the Taishan defense line in Haigang’s counterattack. Zheng Zheng deliberately blocked the ball with his hand and received a yellow card. The harbour players surrounded the referee and complained that if the ball was a single-handed ball in the past, it should have been a red card. In the 86th minute, Ji Xiang passed the big foot from the right side of the backcourt to the back of the harbor defense line. Kleisang successfully took the ball against offside to form a single-handed ball, and scored again with his left foot to seal the victory. In the end, Taishan defeated Haigang 3-1. (Yang Xixi)

Shandong Taishan lineup (4231): 14-Wang Dalei; 39-Song Long, 5-Zheng Zheng, 27-Shi Ke, 16-Li Hailong (86’21-Liu Binbin); 28-Sun Zhunhao, 10-Moises (86’4-Jadesong); 29-Chen Pu (58’17-Wu Xinghan), 9-Cressang, 11-Liu Yang (58’37-Jixiang); 7-Guo Tianyu (U23) (37’25- Fellaini);

Substitutes: 18-Han Rongze, 4-Jia Desong, 13-Zhang Chi, 15-Qi Tianyu, 17-Wu Xinghan, 21-Liu Binbin, 25-Fellaini, 31-Zhao Jianfei(U23), 33-Jin Jingdao, 36-Duan Liuyu, 37-Jixiang, 38-Chen Zeshi (U23);

Shanghai Haigang lineup (541): 1-Yan Junling; 11-Lu Wenjun, 21-Yu Hai (68’14-Li Shenglong), 13-Wei Zhen, 3-Jiang Guangtai, 4-Wang Shenchao; 26-Chen Chunxin (68’15-Li Shenyuan) ), 6-Cai Huikang, 9-Paulinho, 24-Vargas (86’34-Caron); 7-Wu Lei;

Substitutes: 12-Chen Wei, 22-Du Jia, 14-Li Shenglong, 15-Li Shenyuan, 20-Yang Shiyuan, 25-Maitijiang, 29-Zhang Huachen, 34-Kalong, 37-Chen Xuhuang (U23), 39-Liu Bo Yang (U23), 42-Xiang Rongjun (U23).

