Original title: Chinese Super League-Dorado passes and shoots Memi, two center pillars, Henan team 3-0 Guoan welcomes 4 consecutive victories

#Let’s see the eleventh round of the 2022 Chinese Super League#

On August 7th, Beijing time, the 11th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League will continue, and Beijing Guoan will challenge Henan Songshan Longmen on the road. In the first half, Dorado and Zhong Yihao scored goals for the Henan team. Memisevic hit the post. 4 straight wins.

The Henan team had an eye-catching performance in the first stage. After 10 rounds, the team ranked third in the standings, and had won three consecutive victories in the games before the break period. This time they played against the Yulin Army at home. The morale of the whole team was strong. The joining of the Spanish midfielder Pina has also improved the strength of the Henan team again; Beijing Guoan did not perform well in the first stage. Guoan, which aims to compete for the championship, is currently 15 points behind the three towns. The disease is serious, and it is difficult to track points in the second stage.

In the second minute of the game, Guoan player Wang Gang was knocked down by Zhao Yuhao in the fight, and the referee did not call for a foul, which caused dissatisfaction among Guoan players. Yu Dabao, Yuyang and others surrounded the referee to ask for an explanation, and finally Yu Dabao got it. Yellow card; in the 7th minute, Wang Gang played the ball from the right to the middle, Memisevic hit the ball directly and hit the post on the right side of the goal, and the Henan goalkeeper Wang Guoming did not respond;

Related reading: Conflict broke out in Guoan Henan, Yu Dabao chased each other and scolded

In the 8th minute, the Henan team took the lead, Adrian took a free kick, Huang Zichang headed back, Dorado kept up with the push and completed the goal, Guoan trailed 0-1; in the 22nd minute, Jiang Xiangyou made a cross from the left in the penalty area , Wang Gang pushed his left foot above the crossbar; in the 27th minute, Wang Shangyuan picked a pass from the penalty area, Huang Zichang turned offside to form a single-handed shot, and then passed back to Dorado, who faced an empty goal and was cleared by Yu Dabao on the goal line;

In the 29th minute, Memisevic was tripped by Wang Shangyuan in the penalty area, but the referee did not call a penalty kick, and Guoan players expressed dissatisfaction with the penalty again; in the 40th minute, the Henan team scored again, Dorado in front of the penalty area In a straight pass, Zhong Yihao stepped in and shot decisively to complete the goal, Guoan trailed 0-2; then the first half ended, Guoan trailed Henan Songshan Longmen 0-2. Change sides to fight again. In the 47th minute, Jiang Xiangyou drove the ball straight into the penalty area. The defender of the Henan team made a mistake, and Wang Gang made a return pass from the bottom. ;In the 50th minute, Zhong Yihao took a long pass and hit the penalty area with a small angle and his left foot shot above the crossbar; In the 55th minute, Zhang Xizhe took a free kick and was blocked. Jiang Xiangyou got the ball and took a long shot that changed line and missed the right side of the goal. Hit the goal post; in the 61st minute, Liu Huan made a cross from the left, and Zhang Yuning nodded and hit the top of the goal; See also Speak truth after drinking?Former mainland national footballer Xie Hui suspended | Nantong Zhiyun Club | Football Team | Dinner Suspended In the 66th minute, the Henan team took a tactical free kick, Adrian crossed the front of the penalty area, Huang Zichang kept the ball sideways and volleyed higher than the goal; in the 68th minute, Zhao Honglue made a cross from the left and Dorado shot with a barb in the penalty area. Kick; in the 89th minute, Shunici made a long pass, Kalanga formed a single-handed attack in the counterattack, and faced Hou Sen with an easy shot to complete the goal, the Henan team led Guoan 3-0; at the end of the game, the Henan team defeated 3-0 Beijing Guoan. (DD) Henan Songshan Longmen starters: 19-Wang Guoming, 3-Yang Shuai, 4-Luo Xin, 18-Zhao Yuhao (65′ 28-Ma Xingyu), 23-Shunich, 39-Zhao Honglue (78′ 11-Ke Zhao), 6 -Wang Shangyuan, 10-Adrian, 8-Huang Zichang (78′ 7-Kalanga), 9-Dorado (86′ 21-Chen Keqiang (U23)), 29-Zhong Yihao (86′ 20-Feng Boxuan); Substitutes: 24-Shi Xiaotian, 5-Gu Cao, 26-Liu Jiahui (U23), 16-Permanjiang-Keyoumu (U23), 22-Wang Haoran (U23), 30-Zhong Jinbao, 15-Du Zhixuan (U23) ); Beijing Guoan starters: 1- Hou Sen, 3- Yu Yang, 5- Memisevic, 17- Jiang Xiangyou (71′ 34- Naibijiang-Mohemat (U23)), 19- Liu Huan (78′ 30- Dabro), 22-Yu Dabao, 27-Wang Gang (71′ 37-Cao Yongjing), 6-Chi Zhongguo (54′ 8-Piao Cheng), 10-Zhang Xizhe (78′ 15-Gao Tianyi), 28- Zhang Chengdong, 9- Zhang Yuning; Substitutes: 14-Zou Dehai, 26-Bo Yang, 7-Hou Yongyong, 18-Jin Taiyan, 32-Liu Guobo(U23), 35-Chen Yanpu(U23), 29-Tian Yuda(U23). Related reading: Exposure to Wuhan Changjiang Supplementary Submission of New EvidenceReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: