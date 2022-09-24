Original title: Chinese Super League – Eric Junior scored Yatai 2-0 Wuhan Yangtze River

On September 24th, Beijing time, a make-up match in the 17th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League was played between Changchun Yatai and Wuhan Yangtze River. Eric scored in the first half, and Junior scored in the second half. Changchun Yatai defeated Wuhan Yangtze River 2-0.

In the 8th minute of the game, Eric received a straight plug from his teammate and inserted it into the penalty area from a small angle from the left rib area to hit the goal from the near corner. In the 13th minute of the game, Liao Chengjian took a free kick from the left side of the frontcourt and turned directly to the goal, which was confiscated by Zhang Zhenqiang. In the 15th minute of the game, Zheng Zhiyun made a non-stop forward pass from the left. Li Chao flew out of the penalty area and pushed the ball out of the baseline. Then Liao Chengjian took a left corner kick. Tan Long headed the ball from the back of the penalty area. In the 16th minute of the game, Sergio made a cross from the right. After the penalty area, Dian He Kun headed the goal and hit the crossbar. In the 22nd minute of the game, tomorrow, Hu Rentian knocked back the curve ball in the penalty area and hit the crossbar and popped out.

In the 27th minute of the game, Liao Chengjian took a left corner kick, and Tan Long’s header in the penalty area was too straight and was caught by Zhang Zhenqiang. In the 32nd minute of the game, Xu Dong shoveled Tan Long near the sideline and was shown a yellow card for a foul. In the 39th minute of the game, Liao Chengjian was knocked down when he entered the right side of the penalty area to prepare a cross. The ball landed in front of Eric, who took advantage of the situation and hit the net. Changchun Yatai led 1-0. In injury time, Sergio’s long-range shot from outside the penalty area was blocked by the opponent. Then he personally took a right corner kick and was cleared by the opponent first. At the end of the first half of the game, Changchun Yatai temporarily led Wuhan Yangtze River 1-0.

In the second half, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 50th minute of the game, Zhang Huajun’s breakthrough caused Zhang Yufeng to block the foul, and the latter was shown a yellow card. In the 56th minute of the game, Eric took the ball from the left and was blocked from the baseline by the opponent. Then Sergio took a corner kick from the left. After the penalty area, Oakley headed the ball and hit the ground. The ball rebounded and was first cleared by the opponent. In the 59th minute of the game, Li Xing made a mistake in returning the ball from the backcourt. Junior made a single shot after stealing the ball. Then he passed the opponent’s goalkeeper and hit the empty goal to enter the net. Changchun Yatai led 2-0.

In the 60th minute of the game, Eric dribbled the ball and was brought down by a tactical foul by Li Peng, who was shown a yellow card. In the 66th minute of the game, Forbes even knocked the ball into the goal with the opponent’s goalkeeper when he was in front of the goal, and was awarded a foul for hitting the goalkeeper. In the 57th minute of the game, Forbes took a low shot from the left side of the penalty area and was blocked by the opponent’s player and was finally confiscated by Wu Yake. In the 72nd minute of the game, Junior took Sergio straight to form a single-handed shot. Then, in front of the right cross in the penalty area, Eric kept pushing into the net. After being reminded by the video assistant referee, Junior received The ball is offside and the goal is disallowed.

In the 78th minute of the game, Eric dribbled the ball forward at a high speed from the right, and then returned the inverted triangle from the right in the penalty area. Sergio got rid of the adjustment after receiving the ball, and his subsequent hit was blocked by the opponent. In the 80th minute of the game, He Guan and Forbes were both injured and fell to the ground when fighting for positions, and then the team doctor entered. In the 85th minute of the game, He Kun fell to the ground after colliding with Forbes in the penalty area, and then the team doctor entered the field to treat him. In the 92nd minute of the game, Junior took a free kick and was blocked by the wall. In the end, Changchun Yatai defeated Wuhan Yangtze River 2-0. (Bao Wenlong)

Changchun Yatai: 23-Wu Yake; 16-Zheng Zhiyun (63’24-Yan Zhiyu), 31-Rao Weihui, 4-Oaklei, 6-He Guan (94’34-He Yiran (U23)), 19-Liao Chengjian ;20-Zhang Yufeng (63’15-Land), 10-Sergio, 11-Eric (94’37-Huang Yushen (U23)), 29-Tan Long (78’8-Wang Jinxian); 9-Ru Niort.

Wuhan Yangtze River: 22-Zhang Zhenqiang; 28-Xu Dong, 2-Li Peng, 3-Han Xuan, 6-Li Chao, 15-Tomorrow (81’7-Luo Yi); 18-Nie Aoshuang, 20-Li Xing (76′ 39-Nihomati (U23)), 11-Hu Rentian (46’32-Chen Yuhao (U23)), 17-Zhang Huajun (U23) (76’26-Liu Yun); 10-Forbes.

