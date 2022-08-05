Original title: Chinese Super League – Felipe made great achievements on the bench and Chengdu Rongcheng beat Hebei 1-0

#Let’s see the eleventh round of the 2022 Chinese Super League#

On August 5th, Beijing time, in the 11th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League, a focus game was launched between Hebei team and Chengdu Rongcheng. Neither side made any achievements in the first half. Felipe, who came off the bench in the second half, broke the deadlock and finally Chengdu Rongcheng 1-0 victory over Hebei team.

After the first 10 rounds of the Chinese Super League this season, the Hebei team ranked 17th in the standings with 1 win, 9 losses and 3 points. The last round of the league team lost 0 to 1 to the Guangzhou team. Chengdu Rongcheng ranked 12th in the standings with 2 wins, 6 draws and 2 losses with 12 points. In the last round of the league, the team defeated Meizhou Hakka 2-1.

Related reading: Ma Ning was awarded a red card and cancelled his penalty kick when he returned to the Chinese Super League

In the 3rd minute of the game, Romulo took a free kick from the right side of the frontcourt and directly attacked the goal and was confiscated by Bao Yaxiong. In the 6th minute of the game, Ding Haifeng took a free kick from the right side of the frontcourt to the front of the penalty area and was pushed out of the baseline by Xiang Bai Xu. Then Ding Haifeng took a right corner kick and was first cleared by the opponent. In the 13th minute of the game, Gan Chao received a cross from his teammate from the left, and the outside of the penalty area was unmarked and shot wide. In the 28th minute of the game, Romulo took a free kick in the middle of the penalty area and directly attacked the goal. The ball crossed a beautiful arc and brushed the goal post and flew out of the baseline.

In the 32nd minute of the game, Ding Haifeng took a free kick from the left side of the penalty area and directly attacked the goal. In the 34th minute of the game, Muta Lifu took Wu Guichao straight, and the goal from the left side of the penalty area missed the near corner. In the 38th minute of the game, Romulo distributed the ball to the left from the front of the penalty area. Jin Mingyou caught the ball and hit the goal in the penalty area, but the opponent blocked the baseline. In the 45th minute of the game, Romulo took a free kick from the left to the penalty area and Bao Yaxiong knocked it out of the penalty area. Then Gan Chao took a cross from the right and made a volley in the penalty area and was caught by Bao Yaxiong. At the end of the first half, the Hebei team temporarily drew a goalless draw with Chengdu Rongcheng 0-0.

Related reading: Violent kicks are reproduced in the Chinese Super League!Shenhua teenager was sent off with a straight red after 1 minute on the stage

In the second half, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 50th minute of the game, Wu Guichao returned to Bai Xu’s penalty area and then took advantage of the situation and volleyed higher. In the 60th minute of the game, Liu Bin made a pass near the bottom line from the right, Jin Mingyou leaned over the penalty area and headed the goal, which was bravely saved by Bao Yaxiong. In the 61st minute of the game, Romulo took a free kick from the right side of the frontcourt to the back of the penalty area. Then his teammates took a corner kick to the right. Liu Bin brought the ball to the goal, and was finally cleared by the opposing defender in front of the goal line. In the 65th minute of the game, Zhang Wei received a back pass from his teammates from the right, and he took the ball from the front of the penalty area and hit the near corner.

In the 68th minute of the game, Muta Lifu cut horizontally on the right side of the front court and then kicked his foot forward to hit the near corner of the goal. As a result, Bao Yaxiong fell to the ground and saved the baseline. In the 77th minute of the game, Jin Mingyou sent a through ball from the left. Felipe caught the ball and wiped the defender and then shot into the net from a small angle on the left side of the penalty area. Chengdu Rongcheng led 1-0. In the 86th minute of the game, Felipe received an oblique pass from his teammates and faced Bao Yaxiong on the left side of the penalty area. In the end, Chengdu Rongcheng defeated the Hebei team 1-0. (Bao Wenlong)

Hebei team: 30-Bao Yaxiong; 32-Ding Haifeng, 4-Pan Ximing, 25-Liao Wei (U23), 21-Cui Lin; 8-Yao Daogang, 22-Ren Wei (74’43-Liu Runnan (U23)), 7- Xu Tianyuan (63’17-Song Xintao (U23)), 20-Gao Huaze (84’19-Wei Yuren (U23)), 42-Gao Yunan (U23); 45-Zhao Ziye (U23) (63’38-Zhang Wei (U23)) ).

Chengdu Rongcheng: 1-Geng Xiaofeng; 17-Gan Rui (72’3-Tang Xin), 5-Hu Ruibao, 40-Richard, 26-Liu Tao, 11-Jin Mingyou; 15-Wu Guichao (56’27-Liu Bin), 29 – Muta Lifu (U23) (81’18-Min Junlin), 10-Romulo (81’6-Feng Zhuoyi), 39-Gan Chao; 19-Xiang Baixu (56’9-Felipe).

(Bao Wenlong)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: