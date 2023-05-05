Chinese Super League-Gaudi’s goal was blown away Zhejiang team 0-0 Wuhan Three Towns scored the first point of the season_Stan Qiu_球球_Edmilson

Original title: Chinese Super League-Gaudi’s goal was blown away Zhejiang team 0-0 Wuhan Three Towns scored the first point of the season

At 19:35 on May 5th, Beijing time, the fifth round of the 2023 Super League season began. The Wuhan Three Towns team played against the Zhejiang team at the Wuhan Sports Center Stadium at home. After 90 minutes of fighting, the two sides ended in a 0-0 goalless draw and each scored one point. The Zhejiang team, which had suffered a four-game losing streak before, got the first point of the new season.

Before the game, the Wuhan Three Towns Club held a commemorative ceremony for Xie Pengfei’s 200 Super League appearances. The 29-year-old Xie Pengfei ushered in a milestone in the third round, but due to consecutive away games, the ceremony was not completed until today. In this campaign, the Zhejiang team made four changes to the starting lineup. Wang Dongsheng, Lucas, Li Tixiang, Evolo and Mu Xiekui who started in the previous round were all excluded from the starting lineup. Sun Zhengao, Yue Xin, Yao Junsheng, Ji Shengpan and Gaudi made their debut. The Wuhan Three Towns team maintained exactly the same starting configuration from the previous round. This game is also a contest between Spanish coaches in the Chinese Super League.

In the first minute, He Chao was tackled fiercely by Gaudi and fell to the ground in pain. In the 3rd minute, Wei Shihao’s shot in front of the penalty area was blocked and missed the baseline. One minute later, He Chao’s volley fired an anti-aircraft gun. In the 5th minute, Stan Qiu shot with his left foot from the edge of the penalty area and missed the bottom line on the right. Immediately, Davis dribbled the ball into the penalty area and then shot low and deviated from the target. In the 9th minute, Stan Qiu hit behind with a free kick, but Liu Yiming missed a shot and the ball was confiscated by Zhao Bo.

In the 10th minute, Micro Motion fell down during the confrontation in the opponent’s penalty area. The referee Guan Xing signaled that there was no penalty and the game continued. In the 14th minute, Gaudi sent the ball into the net, but the linesman signaled offside first and the goal was invalid. In the 18th minute, Frank hit the wall with a free kick and popped out. Yue Xin volleyed from the outside at a slightly right angle, and the ball was thrown by Liu Dianzuo. The game lasted 25 minutes, and the two sides completed a total of 10 shots.

In the 26th minute, Stanciu took a free kick 27 meters away from the left rib and directly hit the goal. In the 39th minute, Deng Hanwen knocked across the right side, and Wei Shihao stopped the ball on the left side of the penalty area and hit the far corner and missed the baseline. In the 43rd minute, Xie Pengfei made a diagonal pass from the right, and Edmilson missed the shot with a barb, but the linesman also indicated that he had a handball when he received the ball. In the first minute of stoppage time, Wallace received a pass from Deng Hanwen and headed the goal. The ball was blocked by Zhao Bo, Edmilson made a supplementary shot, and the ball hit the post again. In the first half of the game, the Wuhan Three Towns team and the Zhejiang team maintained a 0-0 tie and entered the halftime break.

At the beginning of the second half, the Wuhan Three Towns team took the lead in making personnel adjustments, and Zhang Xiaobin replaced He Chao. In the 50th minute, when Sun Zhengao was defending Edmilson with a header and was about to pass back to his own goalkeeper, he made a mistake in coordination and the ball rubbed against the post and the general went wide. One minute later, Xie Pengfei took a left corner kick from the left side of the penalty area and changed the line midway. The ball was caught by Zhao Bo. In the 52nd minute, Gu Bin received a pass from the right and headed in front of the small penalty area. The ball will miss the right post.

In the 59th minute, the Zhejiang team replaced Ji Shengpan with Evolo to strengthen the offensive. Two minutes later, Wei Shihao headed high from Davidson’s pass. In the 63rd minute, Jody vented on the sidelines due to dissatisfaction with the penalty, and received a yellow card. After that, the field was full of gunpowder. In the 66th minute, Dong Yu made a big shovel over Edmilson and got a yellow card. Edmilson limped off and Aziz came off the bench.

In the 68th minute, the Zhejiang team was in turmoil again, but Aziz was already offside in the first play. In the 71st minute, Stanciu made consecutive challenges to dribble the ball laterally and kicked high. One minute later, Wei Shihao collided with Gu Bin and fell down. The referee Guan Xing immediately indicated that there was no penalty. In the 75th minute, the Zhejiang team changed three players at the same time, Zhang Jiaqi, Li Tixiang and Mu Xiekui came on the field. In the 82nd minute, Stanciu’s shot was a hair’s breadth away. Immediately, Xie Pengfei was replaced by Yan Dinghao. In stoppage time, Zhang Xiaobin uprooted Zhang Jiaqi with his soles and was given a yellow card. Mu Xiekui volleyed out with his left foot at the last moment. In the end, the Wuhan Three Towns team and the Zhejiang team scored 1 point in a 0-0 goalless draw.

Wuhan Three Towns Team: 22-Liu Dianzuo, 3-Wallace, 18-Liu Yiming, 20-Micro Motion, 25-Deng Hanwen, 10-Stan Hill, 21-He Chao (46′ 12-Zhang Xiaobin), 30- Xie Pengfei (82′ 8-Yan Dinghao), 4-Wei Shihao, 7-Edmilson (67′ 9-Aziz), 11-Davidson

Zhejiang Team: 33-Zhao Bo, 2-Liang Nuoheng, 4-Sun Zhengao (87′ 3-Wang Yan), 19-Dong Yu, 28-Yue Xin (75’10-Li Tixiang), 6-Yao Junsheng (75’29-Zhang Jiaqi), 8-Qian Jiege, 21-Ji Shengpan (59′ 7-Evolo), 11-Frank, 31-Gu Bin, 9-Gaudi (75’30-Mu Xiekui)

(Tauranga)Return to Sohu to see more





Editor: