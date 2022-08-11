Original title: Chinese Super League – Goal Battle!Xie Weijun double-banged Zhang Wei scored Tianjin Jinmen Tigers 4-3 Hebei team

On August 11, Beijing time, in the 12th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League, a focus game was launched between Hebei team and Tianjin Jinmen Tigers. Xie Weijun opened the scoring in the first half, then Zhang Wei equalized the score, and Xie Weijun made another move in the second half. Cheng, Merida and Barton made contributions one after another, Yao Xuchen and Zhao Ziye pulled back two points, and finally Tianjin Jinmen Tigers defeated Hebei team 4-3.

After the first 11 rounds of the Chinese Super League this season, the Hebei team ranked 17th in the standings with 1 win, 10 losses and 3 points. The last round of the league team lost to Chengdu Rongcheng 0-1. Tianjin Jinmen Tigers ranked 11th in the standings with 4 wins, 2 draws and 5 losses with 14 points. The team lost 0-1 to Shandong Taishan in the last round of the league.

In the 3rd minute of the game, Button’s volley from the left side of the penalty area was saved by Bao Yaxiong. In the 5th minute of the game, Xie Weijun took a pass from the right and headed wide. In the 15th minute of the game, Bai Yuefeng stole the ball from the left side of the penalty area and made a slight adjustment to take a long shot, but Bao Yaxiong caught it. In the 21st minute of the game, Barton picked up a pass from Zhao Yingjie and knocked on the left side of the penalty area. As a result, the ball was blocked by Liu Jing and fell into the air. Xie Weijun followed up and shot into the net. Tianjin Jinmen Tigers led 1-0.

In the 28th minute of the game, Barton dribbled the ball on the right and was knocked down by Pan Ximing. Then Zhao Yingjie took a free kick and passed the penalty area. Barton pulled out a volley and was saved by Bao Yaxiong. The hook hits the door wide. In the 30th minute of the game, Zhang Wei received a 45-degree cross from the left side of the penalty area from his teammates, and then nodded the ball to the goal. The ball drew an arc and turned into a dead corner.

In the 38th minute of the game, Shi Yan took Rosa directly into the penalty area and made a pass from the left, which was directly confiscated by Bao Yaxiong. In the 39th minute of the game, Park Taoyu’s long-range shot was saved by Bao Yaxiong, and then Zhao Yingjie took a right corner kick and was knocked out by the opponent. In the 41st minute of the game, Rosa received the ball from the front of the penalty area and pulled it horizontally on the left side, then took a long-range shot, and the ball hit the outside of the post and popped out. In the 42nd minute of the game, Rosa dribbled the ball near the midfield to the right side of the penalty area and missed a long shot. In the 43rd minute of the game, Zhang Wei picked up his teammates with a straight plug to hit the goal and was blocked by Fang Jingqi. At the end of the first half, the two sides temporarily drew 1-1.

In the second half, the two sides changed sides and fought again, with Merida and Beric both coming off the bench. In the 50th minute of the game, Beric made a cross near the left bottom line in the penalty area. Xie Weijun headed the ball into the net. After var intervened, it was confirmed that the goal was valid. Tianjin Jinmen Tigers led 2-1. In the 54th minute of the game, the Hebei team did not kick far to make a clearance in the penalty area. The ball just landed at the feet of Merida, who kicked a long shot to the inside of the center post and entered the net. Tianjin Jinmen Tigers took a 3-1 lead. In the 57th minute of the game, Ding Haifeng threw a left-hand foul ball, Gao Yunan passed Gao Jiarun and then played the ball, Yao Xuchen followed up with a low shot into the net, and the Hebei team tied the score 2-3. In the 68th minute of the game, Beric got the ball in the penalty area and had no chance to kick under the opponent's double team. Then Xie Weijun got the ball and shot directly and was caught by Bao Yaxiong. In the 72nd minute of the game, Gao Yunan was shown a yellow card for defending Button for a foul. In the 74th minute of the game, Merida's long shot hit his teammate and popped up. In the 75th minute of the game, Merida kicked a long shot from the left side of the penalty area again and was saved by Bao Yaxiong sideways. In the 80th minute of the game, Gao Huaze took a free kick and was blocked by the wall. In the 81st minute of the game, Ding Haifeng took a left corner kick, Zhao Ziye nodded the ball in front of the small penalty area, and the Hebei team tied the score 3-3. In the 83rd minute of the game, Merida took a left corner kick, Bao Yaxiong threw the ball and let it go. In the 91st minute of the game, Ren Weiberich fouled. After the latter fell to the ground, he made an additional move to Pan Ximing who came up to grab the ball. As a result, the two teams clashed and both were shown yellow cards. In the 96th minute of the game, Pan Ximing deliberately fouled Beric on the wing, but the referee only gave a verbal warning. In the end, Tianjin Jinmen Tigers defeated the Hebei team 4-3. (Bao Wenlong) Hebei team: 30-Bao Yaxiong; 32-Ding Haifeng, 4-Pan Ximing, 6-Zhang Junzhe, 16-Liu Jing (88'22-Ren Wei); 8-Yao Daogang, 42-Gao Yunan (U23), 7-Xu Tianyuan (46 '11-Mo Xuchen(U23)), 17-Song Xintao(U23)(66'45-Zhao Ziye(U23)), 25-Liao Wei(U23)(76'20-Gao Huaze);38-Zhang Wei(U23) (66'39 – Luo Shipeng (U23)). Tianjin Jinmen Tigers: 22-Fang Jingqi; 27-Zhang Wei (62'20-Wang Jianan), 33-Song Yue, 6-Gao Jiarun, 19-Bai Yuefeng (73'32-Su Yuanjie); 8-Zhao Yingjie, 24- Park Taoyu (46'9-Berici), 18-Rosa, 29-Barton, 40-Shi Yan (U23) (46'38-Merida); 11-Xie Weijun (86'4-Yang Fan). (Bao Wenlong)

