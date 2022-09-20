Original title: Chinese Super League – Jiang Guangtai scored a goal and Wu Lei returned to the bench with 10 players Haigang 2-1 Henan

At 19:30 on September 20, Beijing time, the 2022 Chinese Super League will start the 16th round of a supplementary match. At Zhengzhou Hanghai Stadium, Shanghai Haigang Team with 10 players finally defeated Henan Songshan Longmen Team 2-1. In the game, Jiang Guangtai, who played for the Shanghai Haigang team for the first time, scored in the 25th minute; in the 41st minute, Cai Huikang took Paulinho to pass the ball and changed his line in the middle. In the 59th minute, Jiang Guangtai sent a penalty kick, but Zhong Yihao’s shot was saved by goalkeeper Yan Junling. Wu Lei and Vargas came off the bench in the 65th minute; in the 72nd minute, Zhang Huachen accumulated two yellows and was expelled; in the 81st minute, Pina took Yang Shuai to ferry the ball and made a volley; in addition, Yan Junling made many wonderful saves in this campaign .

In this game, Jiang Guangtai ushered in his debut after joining Haigang; Wu Lei and Vargas sat on the bench at the opening. In the 11th minute, Zhao Yuhao knocked down Ndiaye and received a yellow card. In the first 20 minutes, the two sides completed a total of 3 shots, but they all missed the target and lacked threat.

In the 25th minute, Paulinho took a right corner kick from Shanghai Haigang, Lu Wenjun rubbed lightly in front, Jiang Guangtai blocked Niu Ziyi, who was marking him, behind him with a right-footed push from close range, Shanghai Haigang led 1-0. Jiang Guangtai scored his first goal to join the Haigang team.

In the 30th minute, Adrian took a free kick on the right side of the front court and sent the ball to the hinterland of the opponent’s penalty area to find Yang Shuai. Ndiaye made a clearance and kicked the ball out of the baseline. Immediately, Yang Shuai pushed a shot in the chaotic battle in the big penalty area, and his strength was insufficient, and the ball was confiscated by Yan Junling.

In the 32nd minute, Zhao Yuhao was injured and could not hold on, and Han Dong came off the bench. In the 37th minute, Zhong Yihao’s shot from the outside was too hasty and the anti-aircraft artillery was fired.

In the 41st minute, the ball from the backcourt of Songshan Longmen in Henan was broken. Paulinho slammed Feng Boxuan with a button from the left in the frontcourt and then knocked horizontally. Cai Huikang pushed with his right foot in the middle. The individual Chinese Super League goal drought in the past three years. In the 44th minute, Zhang Huachen received a yellow card for being too defensive. In the first half of the game, Shanghai Haigang led Henan Songshan Longmen 2-0 and entered the halftime break.

In the 46th minute, Henan Songshan Longmen took the initiative to make substitutions and replaced Adrian with Wang Haoran. In the 57th minute, Huang Zichang was in possession of the ball on the edge of the Shanghai Haigang team’s penalty area. Jiang Guangtai stabbed the ball out while defending, but also kicked Huang Zichang down. After the video assistant referee reminded, the referee Jin Jingyuan awarded a penalty after watching the video playback. , Assistant coach Sun Xiang expressed his dissatisfaction on the sidelines and was given a yellow card. Zhong Yihao hit the left side of the goal with his right foot, but the ball was blocked by Yan Junling.

In the 65th minute, Wu Lei and Vargas came off the bench. Wu Lei wore the No. 7 jersey and reappeared in the Chinese Super League after 1,409 days. Immediately, Pina made a threatening low shot, and the ball was won by Yan Junling. In the 67th minute, when Vargas was about to take a right corner kick, the assistant referee reminded him to remove the jewelry on his right wrist. 1 minute later, Wu Lei took the ball and knocked horizontally from the right, and Vargas got the ball in the middle and shot high from the outside. In the 69th minute, Wu Lei made a strong shot from the outside, Wang Guoming threw the ball and let it go, Vargas followed up with a slightly correct angle, and the ball was saved by Wang Guoming.

In the 71st minute, Zhang Huachen shoveled over Huang Zichang on the right and got a yellow card, thus accumulating two yellows and being ejected. In the 81st minute, Yang Shuai nodded the ball before taking the right corner kick from Wang Shangyuan, and Pina scored with a volley from the left outside the instep, scoring his first goal in the Super League this season, Henan Songshan Longmen 1-2 One point back.

In the 83rd minute, Wang Shangyuan shot a cold shot from the outside, and the ball was blocked by Yan Junling. Immediately, Sunic completed another header. After that, Yan Junling made another three wonderful saves. In the stoppage time, Zhang Linpeng received a yellow card, and the next round will be automatically suspended for accumulating yellow cards. In the end, the 10-man Shanghai Haigang team defeated the Henan Songshan Longmen team 2-1. In the past 6 rounds, they won 3 wins and 3 draws. They are currently seventh with 8 wins, 4 draws and 4 losses with 28 points; Henan Songshan Longmen team swallowed two. losing streak.

Henan Songshan Longmen Team (3-4-3): 19-Wang Guoming; 3-Yang Shuai, 18-Zhao Yuhao (32′ 32-Han Dong (U23)), 23-Suniqi; 27-Niu Ziyi (U23) ( 73′ 25-Carrillo), 17-Pina, 6-Wang Shangyuan, 20-Feng Boxuan (73′ 33-Dilimulati); 10-Adrian (46′ 22-Wang Haoran (U23)), 29 – Zhong Yihao, 8- Huang Zichang

Shanghai Harbour Team (4-2-3-1): 1-Yan Junling; 4-Wang Shenchao, 2-Li Ang, 3-Jiang Guangtai, 5-Zhang Linpeng; 6-Cai Huikang (83′ 13-Wei Zhen), 29-Zhang Huachen ;9-Paulinho (65′ 7-Wu Lei), 11-Lu Wenjun, 34-Isa Caron (65'24-Vargas);10-Ndiaye





