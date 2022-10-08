Original title: Chinese Super League-Kalanga headed Jiangong Henan Songshan Longmen 1-0 to send the Hebei team to a 13-game losing streak

At 19:30 on the evening of October 8, in the 22nd round of the Chinese Super League, Henan Songshan Longmen played against the Hebei team. In the 40th minute of the first half, Kalanga scored the first goal, but was ruled offside, but 2 minutes later, Kalanga headed a lob and scored; in the end, Henan Songshan Longmen defeated the Hebei team 1-0. Hebei suffered a 13-game losing streak, tying Guangzhou City’s 13-game losing streak with the longest record in the Super League.

Henan team currently has nine wins, four draws and six losses with 31 points, ranking sixth in the Chinese Super League; Hebei team has one win and 18 losses, ranking last from the bottom.

In the 5th minute, the Hebei team made a cross from the left, and Gao Huaze’s header from the middle was confiscated by the goalkeeper. In the 9th minute, Zhong Yihao took the ball from the left and returned it to the periphery, and Wang Shangyuan stopped the ball and volleyed and was blocked. In the 16th minute, Luan Haodong stopped the ball slightly on the flank, and Kalan added a steal, Luan Haodong kicked a foul and got a yellow card. In the 21st minute, Niu Ziyi made a cross from the left and fell near the top of the arc after a fight. Adrian took advantage of the situation and volleyed his left foot slightly missed.

In the 29th minute, Feng Boxuan gave a cross from the wing to the front of the small penalty area. Kalanga headed the goal and missed the baseline. In the 35th minute, the Henan team launched an attack on the right. After Wang Shangyuan and Feng Boxuan cooperated with the billiards on the right, Feng Boxuan made an inverted triangle pass into the penalty area. Carrillo leaned on the back of the defender and turned to hit the goal but failed to hit the goal. The ball missed the goal again. In the 40th minute, Adrian took a free kick on the right and drove into the penalty area. The former player rubbed the header, Bao Yaxiong fell to the ground and saved the ball. The ball bounced on Kalanga’s leg and entered the net. , it is determined that Kalanga is offside and the goal is invalid.

In the 45th minute, Feng Boxuan cut inside from the right and then sent his left foot into the penalty area. Kalanga headed a lob with his back. The ball passed Bao Yaxiong and crashed into the upper right corner of the goal. Henan Songshan Longmen 1-0 Hebei team. In the first half, Henan Songshan Longmen 1-0 Hebei team.

Change sides in the second half. In the 49th minute, Adrian made a left-footed pass from the right, and Carrillo scrambled for a header and missed the goal. In the 62nd minute, Adrian made an oblique pass from the outside to the top of the arc. Zhong Yihao got the ball and scored with his right foot. Bao Yaxiong confiscated the ball. In the 67th minute, Adrian sent a challenge to the penalty area. After Carrillo stopped the ball, a chaotic battle formed. Yang Shuai’s powerful shot was blocked.

In the 68th minute, Zhong Yihao sent a concealed oblique block from the left, and Kalanga inserted a single-handed shot into the penalty area and scored a goal, which was blown for offside. In the 70th minute, the Hebei team won a set ball outside the arc, and Yao Xuchen took the penalty and directly attacked the goal and was blocked by the wall. In the 74th minute, Adrian gave a left corner kick to the penalty area, and Carrillo headed the goal from the middle. In the 88th minute, Huang Zichang sent a pick pass after a breakthrough from the periphery, and the defensive player intercepted the ball. In the end, Henan Songshan Longmen defeated the Hebei team 1-0.

Henan starters: 19-Wang Guoming, 3-Yang Shuai (82 minutes, 11-Ke Zhao), 5-Gu Cao, 27-Niu Ziyi (U23) (76 minutes, 26-Liu Jiahui (U23)), 6-Wang Shangyuan, 10-A Derian (21-Chen Keqiang (U23) in 88 minutes), 17-Thomas-Pina, 20-Feng Boxuan, 25-Guido Carrillo (8-Huang Zichang in 82 minutes), 7-Kalanga, 29-Zhong Yihao ( 82 minutes 23 – Schunich)

Substitutes: 24-Shi Xiaotian, 2-Liu Yixin, 16-Permanjiang-Kyumu (U23), 22-Wang Haoran (U23), 28-Ma Xingyu, 30-Zhong Jinbao, 32-Han Dong (U23)

Hebei team starting: 30-Bao Yaxiong, 3-Luan Haodong, 4-Pan Ximing, 14-Chen Yunhua (U23), 16-Liu Jing, 21-Cui Lin, 24-Zhang Yu (U23) (76 minutes 7-Xu Tianyuan), 20 – Gao Huaze (45 minutes 8-Yao Daogang), 22-Ren Wei, 25-Liao Wei (U23) (76 minutes 17-Song Xintao (U23)), 42-Gao Yunan (U23) (45 minutes 11-Yao Xuchen)

Substitutes: 34-Pang Jiajun (U23), 29-Yang Chenyu (U23), 43-Liu Runnan (U23), 19-Wei Yuren (U23), 33-Yang Yixuan (U23), 38-Zhang Wei (U23), 39-Luo Shipeng (U23) ), 45-Zhao Ziye (U23)

