On the evening of August 13, in the 12th round of the Chinese Super League, Henan Songshan Longmen played against Meizhou Hakka. Only 10 minutes into the opening, Luo Xinzhihong was sent off, and the Henan team challenged with 10 players; then Yang Yilin scored, and the Henan team lost 0-1 to Meizhou Hakka, ending their four-game winning streak.

Before this round, the Henan team had 8 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss with 29 points, ranking third in the standings; Meizhou Hakka had 4 wins, 5 draws and 2 losses, and temporarily ranked seventh with 17 points.

In the 3rd minute, Henan took a free kick from the left in the frontcourt to the penalty area, and Zhao Honglue missed the goal in the chaotic battle. In the 10th minute, Luo Xin shoveled forward with the ball and overturned Chen Zhechao, who was grabbing. Chen Zhechao was injured and could not insist on being replaced by Yang Yihu. In the 13th minute, Kosovic took a free kick to the penalty area and was ejected. Yang Yilin’s shot was blocked by the goalkeeper, and Vukanovic, who followed, shot offside from a small angle.

In the 20th minute, Zhong Yihao dribbled the ball and was brought down by Rodrigo, who received a yellow card. In the 25th minute, Adrian gave Dorado the ball and missed a long shot from the outside. In the 31st minute, Meizhou Hakka broke the deadlock on the field. Yin Hongbo scored Rodrigo on the wing, Rodrigue inserted and directly gave a cross, Yang Yilin grabbed a header and scored the goal, Meizhou Hakka led 1-0 Longmen of Songshan Mountain in Henan. In the 37th minute, Meizhou Hakka stole the ball and counterattacked in the backcourt. Rodrigue scored a low shot from the right side of the penalty area and was confiscated by Wang Guoming. In the 40th minute, a Meizhou Hakka corner kicked into the penalty area, and Dugalic’s header was confiscated by Wang Guoming. In the first half, Meizhou Hakka led the Henan team 1-0.

Change sides in the second half. In the 47th minute, Adrian sent a straight pass from the left, Yang Shuai inserted and gave a cross, Yang Shuai flew to save and confiscated the ball. In the 48th minute, Meizhou Hakka gave a cross from the right, and Vukanovic grabbed a header and scored a goal, slightly wide of the baseline. In the 49th minute, Yin Hongbo shot with his left foot on the ground near the top of the arc in the penalty area, and Wang Guoming turned to save the ball from the baseline. In the 55th minute, Wang Wei shoveled over Huang Zichang and got a yellow card. In the 60th minute, Zhong Yihao made a pass from the left after breaking through. Yang Shuai threw off the defensive header and attacked the goal, slightly widening the far post. In the 85th minute, Dorado counterattacked and was brought down by Liao Junjian, who received a yellow card. In the end, Meizhou Hakka defeated the Henan team 1-0. Henan Songshan Longmen: 19-Wang Guoming, 3-Yang Shuai, 4-Luo Xin, 23-Shunich, 39-Zhao Honglue (46′ 20-Feng Boxuan), 6-Wang Shangyuan, 10-Adrian (65′ 7- Kalanga), 22-Wang Haoran(U23)(35′ 26-Liu Jiahui(U23)), 8-Huang Zichang(65′ 28-Ma Xingyu), 9-Dorado, 29-Zhong Yihao(77′ 11-Ke Zhao) Substitutes not played: 24-Shi Xiaotian, 5-Gu Cao, 16-Permanjiang-Keyoumu (U23), 21-Chen Keqiang (U23), 30-Zhong Jinbao, 32-Han Dong (U23), 37- Zheng Junwei (U23) Meizhou Hakka: 22- Hou Yu, 6- Liao Junjian, 15- Chen Zhechao (14′ 17- Yang Yihu), 20- Dugalic, 21- Wang Wei (59′ 3- Li Junfeng), 10- Yin Hongbo, 13- Shi Liang , 19-Yang Yilin (U23) (74′ 30-Li Shuai), 25-Rodrigo, 27-Kosovic, 9-Vukanovic (74′ 11-Giessen) Substitutes who did not play: 1-Mai Gaoling, 16-Yang Chaochao, 18-Huo Liang, 23-Cui Wei, 33-Liu Sheng, 7-Guo Yi, 8-Liang Xueming, 12-Yin Congyao (baozhizhu)

