Original title: Chinese Super League-Maerkang double-sound lore beats three towns in Wuhan 2-1 Dalian native tops the list

CCTV News: On December 14th, Beijing time, the 31st round of the 2022 Chinese Super League match between the Dalian native and the three towns of Wuhan will be held at the Dalian Sports Center Stadium. Zhao Jianbo received an assist from Sun Guowen and scored. In the 85th and 87th minutes, Malkang quickly scored 2 goals. In the end, the Dalian native lost 1-2 to the three towns of Wuhan.

In the 43rd minute, Malkang headed into the small penalty area and collided with Cudiretti. Then he turned around and scored in the middle of the penalty area, but the foul was made first and the goal was invalid. In the 55th minute, Bosangjic passed the ball behind him from the middle, and Sun Guowen rubbed a shot from the left side of the penalty area. When the ball was about to cross the goal line, U21 international Zhao Jianbo followed up and scored the ball. Zhao Jianbo scored his first goal in the Super League, and the Dalian native led 1-0!

In the 85th minute, Davis made a diagonal pass from the left, and Malkang shook his head and scored the goal. The three towns equalized, 1-1! In the 87th minute, Stan Hill turned around in the middle circle and made a straight pass. Malkang took the ball with his back in the middle and turned around to shoot a long-range shot from the right rib. The ball flew into the goal after bouncing off the ground. Malcon scored 2 goals in 2 minutes, scoring the 27th goal of the season, and the three towns quickly overtook the score, 2-1! In the end, the Dalian native lost 1-2 to the three towns of Wuhan.