Chinese Super League-Merida’s pass shot Rosa double-shot Jinmen Tigers 3-2 Qingdao Manatee_Sports_CCTV.com

CCTV News: On June 28, Beijing time, the 13th round of the 2023 Super League season was a focus match between the Tianjin Jinmen Tigers and the Qingdao Manatees. In the first half, Forbes opened the scoring and Merida scored a penalty kick to tie the score. In stoppage time, Rosa scored at the buzzer. In the second half, Rosa scored another goal, and Kang Gua regained a point. In the end, Tianjin Jinmen Tigers defeated Qingdao Manatee 3-2.

In the 11th minute of the game, Saric took a free kick to the back of the penalty area, and Andreevich flew the header. Forbes rushed in front of the goal and scored. Qingdao Manatee led 1-0. In the 20th minute of the game, Barton sent a through ball, and Wang Qiuming went forward into the penalty area to form a single shot. When trying to pass the opponent’s goalkeeper, Mou Pengfei changed the running route of the ball. Wang Qiuming then adjusted and hit the goal and was cleared by the opponent.

[图]Chinese Super League-Merida pass shot Rosa double-shot Jinmen Tigers 3-2 Qingdao Manatee

In the 29th minute of the game, Rosa made a pass from the right, and Beric was pulled to the ground by Li Junshuai in the small penalty area. The referee ignored it. Then Chang Feiya got the ball from the left and made a pass. Mou Pengfei made a save, and at this time the video assistant referee intervened to indicate that there was no penalty before. In the 37th minute of the game, Tian Yinong picked a pass into the penalty area. Button caught the ball and was kicked by Xu Dong and fell to the ground. The referee ignored it. Then, because Button fell to the ground, Tianjin Jinmen Tigers took the initiative to kick the ball out of the sideline , Then the referee personally went to the sidelines to review VAR and awarded a penalty kick. Merida made the penalty and Tianjin Jinmen Tigers tied the score at 1-1. In the 3rd minute of stoppage time, Rosa received a long pass from Merida and got the ball on the left side of the penalty area. At the end, Tianjin Jinmen Tigers overtook the score 2-1.

In the second half, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 56th minute of the game, Barton received his teammate and went straight to the left side of the penalty area to form a single goal, and then crossed Beric, who pushed an empty goal into the net, but Barton was offside when he received the ball.

In the 75th minute of the game, Merida’s pass was too big. Wang Qiuming passed the ball to the side near the baseline. Tomorrow, he will catch the ball from the right and make a pass. Rosa shakes his head before the penalty area and breaks the goal. Tianjin Jinmen Tigers 3-1 lead. In the 83rd minute of the game, Kang Gua received an overhead pass from his teammate and was saved by Xu Jiamin in the restricted area. He then made a supplementary shot into the net. After communicating with the video assistant referee, it was confirmed that the goal was valid. Qingdao Manatee tied the score at 2-3 . In the end, Tianjin Jinmen Tigers defeated Qingdao Manatee 3-2.

