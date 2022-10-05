Original title: Chinese Super League-Oaklei Zhongzhu Huang Bowen came off the bench for Yatai 0-0 Guangzhou Team

On the afternoon of October 5th, in the 21st round of the Chinese Super League, Changchun Yatai will face the Guangzhou team. In the end, the two sides scored a goalless draw 0-0. Huang Bowen made his season debut as a substitute.

After 18 rounds of matches, Changchun Yatai temporarily ranked 11th with 6 wins, 7 draws and 5 losses with 25 points, and Guangzhou team temporarily ranked 16th with 3 wins, 2 draws and 13 losses with 11 points. In Guangzhou, Hao Junmin joined hands with Rong Hao and Wei Shihao to start, and Tan Long was on standby on the bench of Yatai.

Related reading – Destruction! U17 men’s football Asian preliminaries opener 9-0 Cambodian Wang Yudong hat-trick

In the 4th minute, Yatai intercepted the ball in the backcourt. Zhang Yufeng in the middle took the ball forward and fell to the ground. The referee did not say anything. In the 7th minute, Yatai attacked, Eric hit the left rib of the penalty area and hit the goal, Zhang Jianzhi saved the ball. In the 15th minute, Changchun Yatai stole the ball in the frontcourt, Serginho picked a pass from the penalty area and was pushed out by Li Yang, Dili Yimiti-Land shot wide from a small angle, and the linesman raised his flag to signal Serginho to pass Eric is in an offside position in front of the ball.

In the 20th minute, the Guangzhou team attacked, Yan Dinghao passed the ball, and Wei Shihao directly hit the goal above the crossbar. In the 39th minute, Hao Junmin took the ball in the backcourt and was stolen by Eric, who tried to cross the ball and was destroyed by Wu Shaocong. In the 42nd minute, Zhang Yufeng stole the ball and then passed it to the penalty area. After Yatai foreign aid Oakley got the ball in the penalty area, he swung the ball in the air for the first time, but did not pass well in the second one. Wu Shaocong made a clearance and the ball hit the post and popped out. Oakley was also accidentally sprained because of the first pass, and was then replaced by Sun Jie. The first half was temporarily tied 0-0.

In the second half, we changed sides and fought again. In the 52nd minute, Dili Yimiti stole the ball and went straight forward. Eric shot into the penalty area and got the ball with a low shot by goalkeeper Zhang Jianzhi. In the 56th minute, Tan Kaiyuan got the ball and knocked back, Wei Shihao followed and hit the goal, Wu Yake saved the ball. In the 65th minute, Wei Shihao stepped on a bicycle and came to the penalty area after stealing the ball, and Wu Yake, the picker, confiscated it. In the 68th minute, the Guangzhou team got a free kick in front of the penalty area, and Tan Kaiyuan directly hit the goal slightly higher than the crossbar. Related Reading – Horror!Guo Shao set the record of winning the game with the largest score difference of the national brand in the past 3 years. In the 72nd minute, Wei Shihao made a breakthrough, Fan Hengbo knocked back in an inverted triangle, Wei Shihao followed up and hit the door and was blocked. In the 74th minute, Huang Bowen and Eiffelding came on to replace Cai Mingmin and Tan Kaiyuan. Huang Bowen wore the No. 9 jersey as a substitute for his debut this season. In the 81st minute, the Guangzhou team attacked, Yan Dinghao made a cross from the left side of the penalty area, and Eiffelding’s header in the middle did not reach the strength. Yang Liyu followed up and missed. After 2 minutes of stoppage time, the whole game ended and the two sides drew 0-0. See also Fertilizers from waste, thanks to flies. The project of a Ugandan startup Yatai starters: 23-Wu Yake, 6-He Guan, 4-Oaklei (45’5-Sun Jie), 16-Zheng Zhiyun (61’29-Tan Long), 19-Liao Chengjian, 31-Rao Weihui, 8-Wang Jinxian , 10-Sergio-Antonio, 11-Eric, 15-Diliyimiti-Land (U23) (61’25-Wang Huapeng (U23)), 20-Zhang Yufeng; Yatai Substitutes: 1-Liu Weiguo, 24-Yan Zhiyu, 34-He Yiran (U23), 27-Li Zhang, 32-Li Guangwen, 33-Feng Lianhang (U23), 37-Huang Yushen (U23), 39-Mao Kaiyu, 13- Cheng Great Wall; Guangzhou team starting: 19-Zhang Jianzhi (U23), 5-Wu Shaocong (U23), 6-Li Yang, 44-Rong Hao (75’9-Huang Bowen), 15-Yan Dinghao, 33-Cai Mingmin (U23) (75′ 22-Eifeldin-Eiskar (U23)), 17-Yang Liyu, 46-Hao Junmin, 18-Fan Hengbo (U23), 40-Tan Kaiyuan (U23), 7-Wei Shihao; Guangzhou team substitutes: 32-Huo Shenping (U23), 3-Zhao Wenzhe (U23), 42-Zhang Jihao (U23), 20-Wang Shilong (U23), 27-Wei Suowei (U23), 43-Zhang Chenglin, 21-Zheng Shengxiong (U23), 41-Xu Bin (U23), 11-Xie Zifeng, 28-Ling Jie (U23). (baozhizhu)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: