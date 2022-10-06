Original title: Chinese Super League-Richard beat Wuhan Yangtze River 0-1 Chengdu Rongcheng swallowed a 5-game losing streak

On October 5th, Beijing time, the 21st round of the 2022 Chinese Super League will continue. In Wuhan Wuhuan Sports Center Stadium, Wuhan Changjiang team lost 0-1 to Chengdu Rongcheng team, and they lost 5 straight games. They only scored 1 point in the last 7 games. Currently, they are temporarily ranked 15th with 5 wins, 2 draws and 12 losses. Chengdu Rongcheng team It ranked 7th with 8 wins, 7 draws and 4 losses. In the 63rd minute, Richard stabbed and scored the only goal of the game. In addition, the Chengdu Rongcheng team hit the crossbar once in the first and second half, and the Wuhan Changjiang team also hit the post just before the end.

In this campaign, Wuhan Changjiang team sent double foreign aids, and Forbes, who contributed 7 goals to the team, still served as a forward striker; Chengdu Rongcheng team continued to attack with four foreign aids. Affected by the weather, the conditions of the competition venue are normal. In the 6th minute, Saldanha got out of the bottom line after hitting the block with a shovel shot in the penalty area.

In the 9th minute, Gan Chao volleyed in front of the penalty area, the ball bounced in front of the goal, and Zhang Zhenqiang flicked the ball out of the bottom line to resolve the danger. Chengdu Rongcheng took consecutive left corner kicks, and finally ended with an arc shot from Hu Hetao’s penalty area and fired an antiaircraft gun. In the 14th minute, Saldanha took advantage of the free kick to grab a shot from the penalty area and missed the baseline. In the 21st minute, Jin Mingyou made a forward pass from the bottom line after breaking through from the left. Saldanha outflanked a shot, and the ball hit the crossbar and popped out of the bottom line.

In the 30th minute, Li Peng pulled Saldanha and then fouled with a shovel, and was warned by the referee Niu Minghui with a yellow card. Immediately, the Wuhan Yangtze River team made a threat, Zhang Huajun received an oblique pass to outflank the shot, and the ball was won by Zhang Yan. After that, Zhou Dingyang’s long-range shot was directly blocked.

In the 37th minute, Hu Jinghang slipped a shovel and kicked Hu Ruibao's shoulder and was given a yellow card. In the 43rd minute, tomorrow, a high ball was passed from the right to find Forbes. Zhang Yan took the ball and let go. After the corner kick was taken, Forbes jumped and headed but failed to pose a threat. In the 45th minute, Zhou Dingyang took a low shot from the left in the chaotic battle in the penalty area, and the ball was blocked by Zhang Zhenqiang. In the first half of the game, the Wuhan Yangtze River team and the Chengdu Rongcheng team, which had the dominant scene, maintained a 0-0 tie and entered the halftime break. In the 48th minute, Saldanha broke through the left side of the penalty area and hit the side net wide. After that, the game fell into a stalemate for a time, and the two sides hoped to change the balance through substitutions. In the 63rd minute, the Chengdu Rongcheng team took a right corner kick to the goal. Although the Wuhan Yangtze River team got the first and second landing points, Li Peng knocked down the teammates behind him when he cleared the siege, and the ball was not too far away. Chad stabbed the goal from 8 meters and scored his first goal of the season. Chengdu Rongcheng led 1-0. See also National Football Defensive Line Faces Injury Trouble Li Tieai Will Demonstrate Determination: Win the Vietnam Team_Games In the 67th minute, a low shot from the left side of Romulo's penalty area missed the far corner. In the 69th minute, a member of the coaching staff of Chengdu Rongcheng team was given a yellow card. In the 70th minute, Hu Hetao's shot hit the crossbar again. In the 73rd minute, the Wuhan Yangtze River team made a threat. After tomorrow's pass from the right was cleared, Liu Yun, who came off the bench, shot wide of the side net without any interference from the left side of the penalty area. In the 79th minute, Abdul Haimiti received a yellow card for a foul on Forbes. In the 89th minute, Liu Yun's shot was blocked by Liu Tao and hit the left post. In the stoppage time, Xu Dongshanren committed a foul and got yellow, and he was suspended for the next round after accumulating four yellows. In the end, the Chengdu Rongcheng team defeated the Wuhan Changjiang team 1-0 away to get all three points. Wuhan Yangtze River Team (4-2-3-1): 22-Zhang Zhenqiang; 15-Tomorrow, 2-Li Peng, 28-Xu Dong, 32-Chen Yuhao (U23); 18-Nie Aoshuang (82′ 21-Wang Jingbin), 33 – Ye Chongqiu (61′ 39-Niheti-Nihomati (U23)); 19-Hu Jinghang, 16-Kayevich, 17-Zhang Huajun (U23) (59′ 26-Liu Yun); 10-Forbes Chengdu Rongcheng Team (4-4-2): 33-Zhang Yan; 2-Hu Hetao (U23) (81′ 21-Meng Junjie (U23)), 5-Hu Ruibao, 40-Richard, 26-Liu Tao; 3- Tang Xin (60'20-Abudu Haimiti), 8-Zhou Dingyang, 10-Romulo (81′ 15-Wu Guichao), 39-Gan Chao; 11-Jin Mingyou, 12-Sardania (60 '19-Xiang Baixu) (Tauranga)

