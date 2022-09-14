Original title: Chinese Super League-Rodrigo was canceled after making a point, Meizhou Hakka 0-0 Zhejiang team

At 19:30 on the evening of September 14th, in the 18th round of the Chinese Super League, Meizhou Hakka played against the Zhejiang team. Rodrigo made a point, but the referee canceled the penalty after watching the replay, and the two sides ended in a 0-0 draw.

In the previous 17 rounds, Meizhou Hakka had 8 wins, 5 draws and 3 losses with 29 points (one game less), ranking fifth; Zhejiang team had 7 wins, 7 draws and 3 losses with 28 points, ranking sixth.

In the 2nd minute, the Meizhou Hakka team attacked from the left in the frontcourt. After Vukanovic got the ball, Gu Chao saved a powerful shot directly. In the 6th minute, the Zhejiang captain passed the ball to the frontcourt. Mu Xiekui and the attacking Hou Yu collided and both fell to the ground. Fortunately, both players were fine. In the 9th minute, the Meizhou Hakka had a chance to set the ball in the frontcourt, Kosovic kicked a pass to the goal and went straight out of the bottom line. In the 13th minute, Evolo elbowed down Yang Yihu and received a yellow card. In the 16th minute, Meizhou Hakka got the opportunity to set the ball on the right, and the set ball was given to the penalty area. After the two-point fight, it was confiscated by Gu Chao.

In the 19th minute, the Zhejiang team’s defender made a mistake in returning the goalkeeper. Yang Yilin made a high-speed forward steal and made a pass. Vukanovic’s direct shot was confiscated by Gu Chao. In the 24th minute, Meizhou Hakka continued to attack, Ru Zinan took the ball from the middle and shot hard, and the ball missed the left post. In the 34th minute, Meizhou Hakka got the ball on the right, and Rodrigue shot a long shot just wide. In the 38th minute, the Meizhou Hakka attacked, and Rodrigo hit the goal above the crossbar after stopping. In the 42nd minute, Meizhou Hakka made a long pass from the right to the goal. Yin Hongbo took the ball and knocked back. Yang Yihu in the back row followed and hit the goal and was blocked. The first half was temporarily tied 0-0.

Easy to fight again. In the 47th minute, the Zhejiang team cooperated in the frontcourt, Matthews made the ball with his heel, and Frank hit the goal above the crossbar. In the 51st minute, Rodrigo took the ball in the penalty area and fell to the ground under the interference of Zhang Jiaqi. The referee immediately gave a penalty kick. Then the referee communicated with VAR and went off the court to review the video in person, and then canceled the penalty. In the 64th and 65th minutes, Zhang Jiaqi tackled and brought down Kosovic and received a yellow card. In the 67th minute, in front of the Meizhou team’s diagonal pass, Yin Hongbo headed the goal over the crossbar.

In the 72nd minute, Meizhou Hakka Rodrigo took the ball from the left to the goal and was confiscated by Gu Chao. In the 78th minute, Kosovic took the ball and hit the goal directly above the crossbar. In the 82nd minute, Yang Yilin followed with a powerful shot and missed. In the 93rd minute, Rodrigo made a cross from the penalty area to find Gison. The latter split, Kosovic’s right foot low shot was not strong, and Gu Chao steadily confiscated the ball. In the end, the whole game ended and the two sides drew 0-0.

Lineup for both sides

Meizhou Hakka: 22- Hou Yu, 6- Liao Junjian, 17- Yang Yihu (78′ 21- Wang Wei), 20- Dugalic, 29- Ru Zinan, 10- Yin Hongbo, 13- Shi Liang, 19- Yang Yilin ( U23), 25-Rodrigo, 27-Kosovic, 9-Vukanovic (70′ 11-Giessen)

Substitutes who did not play: 1-Mai Gaoling, 2-Wen Junjie, 3-Li Junfeng, 23-Cui Wei, 33-Liu Sheng, 7-Guo Yi, 8-Liang Xueming, 12-Yin Congyao, 28-Cai Haochang(U23), 37-Chen Guokang (U23)

Zhejiang team: 1-Gu Chao, 2-Liang Nuoheng, 19-Dong Yu, 20-Wang Dongsheng, 36-Lucas, 6-Yao Junsheng (75′ 31-Gu Bin), 11-Frank, 22-Cheng Jin ( 75′ 9-Gaudi), 29-Zhang Jiaqi, 7-Evolo (94′ 18-Abu Likmu-Abu Dusamu (U23)), 30-Mushaikui (59′ 10-Matthews)

Substitutes not played: 12-Lai Jinfeng, 33-Zhao Bo, 3-Wang Yan, 4-Sun Zhengao, 8-Zhong Haoran, 17-Longwei, 21-Aishajiang-Kurban (U23), 23-Wu Aerospace (U23)

