Chinese Super League: Shanghai Shenhua beats Changchun Yatai

Original title: Chinese Super League: Shanghai Shenhua wins Changchun Yatai

On April 26, Shanghai Shenhua player Malailai (third from right) competed for the top of the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Ting

On the same day, in the third round of the 2023 Chinese Football Association Super League held in Shanghai, the Shanghai Shenhua team defeated the Changchun Yatai team 1-0 at home.

On April 26, Shanghai Shenhua player Cao Yunding (middle) fought in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Ting

On April 26, Shanghai Shenhua player Cao Yunding (first from right) dribbled the ball to attack during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Ting

On April 26, Shanghai Shenhua player Cao Yunding (middle) fought in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Ting

On April 26, Shanghai Shenhua player Teixeira was in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Ting

On April 26, Shanghai Shenhua player Malailai (third from left) passed the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Ting

On April 26, Changchun Yatai player Serginho (middle) competed for the top of the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Ting

On April 26, Shanghai Shenhua player Teixeira (third from right) was in the game. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Ting (Ding Ting)