On September 9th, Beijing time, in the 17th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League, a focus match was launched between the Guangzhou team and Tianjin Jinmen Tigers. Shi Yan was sent off with a direct red card in the first half, and Beric missed a penalty kick in the second half. In the end, Guangzhou team 0-0 and Tianjin Jinmen Tigers scored a goalless draw.

After the 16th round of the Chinese Super League this season, the Guangzhou team ranked 17th in the standings with 2 wins, 14 losses and 6 points. The last round of the league team lost to Chengdu Rongcheng 1-2. Tianjin Jinmen Tigers ranked 11th in the standings with 5 wins, 4 draws and 7 losses with 19 points. The team lost to Guangzhou City 0-2 in the last round of the league.

In the 5th minute of the game, Song Yue fouled Ling Jie with a tackle. The referee personally went to the sidelines to look back at Var and showed him a yellow card. In the 11th minute of the game, Shi Yan took a pass from the right and hit a sideways volley near the penalty spot, which was blocked by the opponent. Then Merida took a left corner kick and Wang Zhenghao headed wide. In the 13th minute of the game, Yang Liyu took a long pass from his teammate and shot wide from the right side of the penalty area. In the 15th minute of the game, Shi Yan lifted his foot too high and kicked Cai Mingmin’s head directly. He was sent off with a direct red card. Then Cai Mingmin wrapped a bandage on his head and continued the game.

In the 28th minute of the game, Yu Genwei, the head coach of Tianjin Jinmen Tigers, expressed his dissatisfaction with the penalty on the sidelines, and then the referee ran over to explain in person. In the 35th minute of the game, Xie Weijun met Wu Shaocong head-to-head when he took off from the right side of the penalty area and competed for the high-altitude ball, and then fell to the ground. After simple treatment by the team doctor, he got up and found that the cheekbones were swollen, but then he continued to participate in the game. In the 38th minute of the game, Xie Weijun scored the ball to form a single-handed shot, but was pulled down by Yan Dinghao behind him. The referee just showed him a yellow card. Since Yan Dinghao was already the last defensive player of the Guangzhou team, Jinmen Tiger players also expressed strong dissatisfaction. At the end of the first half, the two teams were temporarily tied 0-0.

In the second half, the two sides changed sides and fought again, and Hao Junmin came off the bench. In the 46th minute of the game, Yang Liyu made a cross from the right, Wei Shihao nodded the ball after the penalty area and was confiscated by Fang Jingqi. In the 49th minute of the game, Li Yang took a cross from the left and headed the ball wide of the penalty area. In the 54th minute of the game, Xie Weijun broke through Wu Shaocong one-on-one on the right and hit the goal from a small angle in the penalty area. In the 65th minute of the game, Beric was pulled from behind by Li Yang when he turned around near the mid-circle arc. In the 70th minute of the game, Yang Liyu was brought down by Andujar while walking straight with his teammates. Then Wang Zhenghao fell to the ground and was carried off the court on a stretcher. The referee showed him a yellow card for delaying the game. In the 72nd minute of the game, Hao Junmin took a free kick from the left side of the penalty area and was blocked by the wall. In the 73rd minute of the game, Merida took a free kick on the right into the small penalty area. Beric flanked in place and directly faced the opponent's goalkeeper at close range, but Zhang Jianzhi confiscated his strength because he was too weak. In the 77th minute of the game, Zhang Jianzhi did not touch the ball when he attacked the high-altitude ball, but he directly hit Andujar on the head, who was fighting for the jump. Then the referee awarded a penalty kick, which was the reason after confirming with the video assistant referee. Sentenced, and then Beric took the penalty kick and was saved by Zhang Jianzhi. In the 85th minute of the game, Su Yuanjie was shown a yellow card for diving in the penalty area. In the 92nd minute of the game, Hao Junmin missed a low shot from the penalty area. In the 94th minute of the game, Wei Shihao fell into the penalty area without Gao Jiarun pulling obviously, and then won a free kick on the penalty area line for the Guangzhou team. Wei Shihao took the penalty himself and was blocked by the wall. In the end, the two sides scored a goalless draw 0-0. (Bao Wenlong) Guangzhou Team: 19-Zhang Jianzhi (U23); 44-Ronghao, 5-Wu Shaocong (U23), 6-Li Yang, 18-Fan Hengbo (U23); 15-Yan Dinghao, 33-Cai Mingmin (U23) (46′ 46-Hao Junmin), 17-Yang Liyu, 7-Wei Shihao, 23-Li Jiaheng(U23)(46'14-Zhang Zili(U23)); 28-Ling Jie(U23)(88'45-Li Xuepeng). Tianjin Jinmen Tigers: 22-Fang Jingqi; 3-Wang Zhenghao (U23) (71'19-Bai Yuefeng), 6-Gao Jiarun, 33-Song Yue (46'2-Anduhar), 32-Su Yuanjie; 30-Wang Qiuming, 31-Tian Yinong, 18-Rosa (64'29-Barton), 38-Merida (93'8-Zhao Yingjie), 40-Shi Yan (U23); 11-Xie Weijun (64'9) – Berridge). (Bao Wenlong)

