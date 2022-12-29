Home Sports Chinese Super League-Stan Hill World Wave Davidson hits three towns and leads Zhejiang 2-0-Sports Channel-Dongbei.com
Chinese Super League-Stan Hill World Wave Davidson hits three towns and leads Zhejiang 2-0

Chinese Super League-Stan Hill World Wave Davidson hits three towns and leads Zhejiang 2-0

Chinese Super League-Stan Hill World Wave Davidson hits three towns and leads Zhejiang 2-0

2022-12-28

Netease Sports reported on December 27:

At 20:00 on December 27th, the 33rd round of the 2022 Chinese Super League match between Wuhan Three Towns and Zhejiang Team will be held at the Wuhan Sports Center Stadium. In the end, the three towns won 2-0. In the 5th minute of half-time stoppage time, Staciu’s iconic free kick directly scored the only goal of the game; in the 5th minute of stoppage time, Davidson scored a penalty kick created by himself. The three towns have 24 wins, 3 draws and 6 losses with a total of 75 points. The points are tied with Taishan and continue to lead with 5 goal difference. They have won 2 wins in the past 3 rounds and 1 win and 1 draw in the last 2 home games. Zhejiang still ranks third with 17 wins, 11 draws, 5 losses and 62 points. Its unbeaten run in 9 rounds ended and it suffered its first away defeat this season.

The copyright of the picture belongs to the original author. If there is any infringement, please contact us and we will delete it immediately.


