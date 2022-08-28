Original title: Chinese Super League standings: The three towns are unbeaten and continue to lead the relegation 5 teams and all lose

Sohu Sports News, on August 27th, Beijing time, the 15th round of the Chinese Super League ended all competitions. Changchun Yatai defeated the Cangzhou Lions 2-1, Henan Songshan Longmen defeated the Guangzhou team 2-1, Wuhan Sanzhen 5 -1 beat Shenzhen team, Zhejiang team defeated Hebei team 3-0, Meizhou Hakka reversed Dalian team 4-2.

In terms of standings, Wuhan Sanzhen has 14 wins and 1 draw, remains unbeaten, with 43 points and continues to lead; Shandong Taishan has 13 wins and 2 losses, with 39 points, temporarily ranking second; Henan Songshan Longmen has 9 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses. Accumulated 30 points, temporarily ranked third. Meizhou Hakka has 7 wins, 5 draws and 3 losses, with 26 points, and temporarily ranks fourth.

In terms of relegation teams, in this round, Hebei team, Guangzhou City team, Guangzhou team, Cangzhou Lions and Dalian people all lost, Hebei team and Guangzhou City team have 3 points, ranking the last two, Guangzhou team has 10 points, temporarily ranked third from the bottom.

