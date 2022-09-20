Original title: Chinese Super League-Tesonev scored a goal and Yan Xiangchuang made a supplementary shot and made a contribution to the Dalian people 2-1 Hebei team

At 19:30 on September 20, in the 16th round of the Chinese Super League, the Dalian people played against the Hebei team. In the 13th minute, Yan Xiangchuang assisted Tesonev to score, Chen Yunhua equalized the score, and Yan Xiangchuang made a supplementary shot to help the Dalian people lead again. In the second half, neither side made any achievements. In the end, the Dalian people defeated the Hebei team 2-1.

Before this round of competition, the Dalian natives ranked 14th in the standings with 3 wins, 6 draws and 6 losses with 15 points. In the last round of the league, they beat Shenzhen 5-1, ending the 2 rounds without a victory. Hebei ranks at the bottom of the standings with a record of 1 win and 16 losses with 3 points. At present, it has suffered a ten-game losing streak in the league and is in a very dismal state. The two sides met in the past 6 times, Hebei 4 wins and 2 losses remain unbeaten.

After the opening, the Dalian natives had the advantage on the field. In the 8th minute, the Dalian natives attacked and Shang Yin made a cross from the right. The first point was given to the middle, and Sun Guowen followed and hit the goal and was blocked. In the 13th minute, the Dalian native broke the deadlock on the field. Yan Xiangchuang took the ball to the goal from the right, Tesonev headed the goal successfully, and the Dalian native led the Hebei team 1-0.

In the 15th minute, the Hebei team attacked, and Ren Wei’s header missed the goal. In the 19th minute, Fei Yu took a corner kick, Shang Yin headed the goal, Bao Yaxiong saved the ball. In the 23rd minute, the Hebei team got a free kick opportunity, and the ball hit the middle of the road after Chen Yunhua headed the ball and did not pose a threat. In the 27th minute, the Dalian native cooperated on the right, Mamba took the ball to the goal, and Tsonev missed a long shot. In the 31st minute, the Hebei team equalized the score, Chen Yunhua scored the ball from the right in the frontcourt, Gao Huaze scored with a low shot, and the score was 1-1 on the field.

In the 33rd minute, Liu Jingfang was whistled for a foul, and Bao Yaxiong rushed out of the penalty area to protest the penalty and received a yellow card. In the 39th minute, the Hebei team launched a counterattack again, Xu Tianyuan’s long-range shot was blocked by Wu Yan, and the follow-up Ren Wei’s close-range shot was still blocked by Wu Yan. In the 42nd minute, the Dalian natives took a set-piece from the right to the goal. Lu Peng’s header shot bounced off the post. Yan Xiangchuang made a supplementary shot and scored. The Dalian natives led the Hebei team 2-1.

In the 50th minute, the Dalian natives counterattacked, and Tesonev shot in the middle of the periphery with an angry shot. In the 54th minute, Hebei made a cross from the right side of the frontcourt to the penalty area, and Chen Yunhua, who was following up in the small penalty area, headed to the top of the goal. In the 58th minute, the Dalian natives attacked from the right side of the frontcourt. Fei Yu broke through and cut to the front of the penalty area. The goalkeeper struggled to save it.

In the 60th minute, Xu Tianyuan missed a long shot from the top of the arc. In the 78th minute, the Dalian natives attacked, and Mamba continued to pass to the penalty area from the outside. The goalkeeper Bao Yaxiong confiscated the ball. In the 89th minute, Tesonev broke through in the middle and was pulled down by Chen Yunhua, and the referee showed the latter a yellow card. At the end of the game, the Dalian natives defeated the Hebei team 2-1.

Dalian’s lineup: 30-Wu Yan, 14-Huang Jiahui (U23), 22-Dong Yanfeng, 11-Sun Guowen (92′ 24-Liu Le), 23-Shang Yin, 10-Tesonev, 28-Fei Yu (63′ 40-Bosanjic), 31-Lu Peng, 38-Lu Zhuoyi(U23)(45′ 8-Zhu Ting), 17-Mamba(93′ 6-Wang Xianjun(U23)), 39-Yan Xiang Chuang (63′ 45 – Manzoquilo)

Dalian people did not play as a substitute: 1-Zhang Chong, 2-Lin Longchang, 18-He Yupeng (U23), 20-Wang Tengda (U23), 25-Feng Zeyuan (U23), 26-Cui Ming’an, 44-Laures

Hebei lineup: 30-Bao Yaxiong, 3-Luan Haodong, 8-Yao Daogang, 14-Chen Yunhua(U23), 16-Liu Jing, 21-Cui Lin, 24-Zhang Yu(U23)(30′ 17-Song Xintao(U23)) , 7-Xu Tianyuan, 20-Gao Huaze, 22-Ren Wei, 42-Gao Yunan(U23)(61′ 25-Liao Wei(U23))

Hebei substitutes did not play: 34-Pang Jiajun (U23), 6-Zhang Junzhe, 29-Yang Chenyu (U23), 19-Wei Yuren (U23), 23-Zhang Jiahui (U23), 33-Yang Yixuan (U23), 45-Zhao Ziye (U23)

