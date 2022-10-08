Original title: Chinese Super League – Trident misfires Guillermé injured back Cangzhou Lions 0-0 to tie Guangzhou City

At 20:00 on October 8th, Beijing time, in the 22nd round of the 2022 Chinese Super League, the Cangzhou Lions faced Guangzhou City at the Mission Hills Football Base Stadium in Haikou. After 90 minutes of competition, Cangzhou, who had foreign aid on the offensive end, did not create an absolute scoring opportunity. In the end, the two sides scored a goalless draw 0-0.

After the introduction of foreign aid Kante in the second transfer period, the Cangzhou Lions have greatly increased their strength. Before this campaign, Kante played 5 times, 3 of which started and only 2 games scored 90 points, but he has scored 6 goals and sent 4 assists. In the past 3 games, they scored 6 goals, and Cangzhou also won 3 consecutive victories. Including the goal battle with the leader Wuhan Sanzhen, Kante’s senior year made the Sanzhen the first defeat in the team’s history in the Super League. Since Li Weifeng took office, Guangzhou City has gotten rid of the slump and won 2 real victories and 1 draw in the past 4 rounds. The only opponent to lose is the mighty Shanghai Seaport. Guangzhou City has scored 7 points in the past 4 games. In addition to the substantial increase in points, the team’s confidence in relegation has also been greatly enhanced.

In the 6th minute, Owusu fell to the ground and was stepped on during the fight. Fortunately, the problem was not big. After a short treatment, he returned to the court. In the 12th minute, Jiang Jihong made a mistake in handling the ball in the backcourt. Oscar got the ball and shot a lob from the penalty area, and the ball missed the left post slightly. In the 18th minute, Kante retreated with his back to the penalty area, but Oscar moved forward a little too slowly, and the ball was confiscated by Guangzhou City goalkeeper Han Jiaqi.

In the 28th minute, Kante received a direct pass from his teammates near the arc in the middle of the circle, and the ball went straight to the left rib. Oscar was pulled down by Jiang Jihong when he moved forward. Ma Ning called a foul and showed Jiang Jihong a yellow card. Lin Chuangyi drove the ball into the penalty area. Tang Miao, who was at the front, made a clearance and kicked to the back. Owusu volleyed the ball and the ball went over the crossbar. In the 30th minute, Ning An sent a pick pass in the midfield fight, Guillermé paddled to the left rib, Gui Hong got the ball and took a shot, the ball was blocked, Guangzhou City made another diagonal pass from the right, but unfortunately Gui Hong Hong grabbed a little slower, and the ball was confiscated by Shao Puliang. The rest of the first half was not fast-paced. The two teams only had 3 shots on goal in the entire first half. Both teams returned to the locker room with a score of 0-0.

After changing sides and fighting again, in less than 1 minute, Liao Jiajun was pressed to his left leg by the fallen Owusu during the midfield fight. In the 50th minute, Cangzhou made a long pass from the backcourt. Kanter headed the ball from the penalty area. Oscar got the ball and knocked horizontally. Kanter hit the goal directly. After the ball bounced, it was confiscated by Han Jiaqi. In the 54th minute, Owusu moved away from the defender on the right side of the penalty area and took a low shot. Unfortunately, the ball was too weak and Han Jiaqi got it easily. In the 63rd minute, Guillerme got the ball from the right corner of the penalty area and shot from the far corner with his left foot, deviating from the target.

In the 64th minute, Tang Miao failed to hold Owusu in the backcourt. The ball at the foot of Owusu, whose speed was delayed, was destroyed by Li Yongjia. In the 66th minute, when Guillermé and Park Shihao were fighting for the top, he was injured and could not hold on, and was replaced by Cardona. In the 76th minute, Cao Haiqing threw a foul ball from the left side of the frontcourt, Oscar took the ball and crossed it, and Park Shihao, who was unmarked at the back, passed it to the goal, but unfortunately no teammates grabbed the point. 1 minute later, after Kante got rid of the defense in the frontcourt, he kicked a long shot from outside the penalty area, and the ball fired an anti-aircraft gun.

In the subsequent game, the two sides made consecutive substitutions and adjustments, but did not create scoring opportunities. In the 89th minute, Guangzhou City midfielder Wang Peng, who came off the bench, took a long shot from the outside, and the ball was confiscated by Shao Puliang. This was the only time Guangzhou City shot within the goal range in this game. In the first minute of stoppage time, Lin Chuangyi took a free kick from the right side of the frontcourt to the goal. Han Jiaqi would touch his hand when he attacked. Su Zu was disturbed and did not hit the ball into the empty goal. In the end, the match between Cangzhou and Guangzhou City ended 0-0.

Cangzhou Lions lineup (343): 14-Shao Puliang; 35-Wang Peng, 13-Su Zu, 6-Yang Yun; 3-Cao Haiqing (84’28-Yang Xiaotian), 15-Sabiti (70’40-Zhukov ), 8-Lin Chuangyi, 17-Park Shihao (84’21-Jiang Zhe); 44-Dibis-Owusu (70’7-Zang Yifeng), 45-José Kanter, 10-Oscar (87’27 – Mafuyu (U23));

Substitutes: 29-Han Feng, 7-Zang Yifeng, 12-Luo Jing, 18-Li Hong, 20-Liu Xinyu, 21-Jiang Zhe, 22-Guo Hao, 23-Yang Yiming, 27-Ma Fuyu (U23), 28-Yang Xiaotian, 31-Chen Zhongliu, 40-Zhukov;

Guangzhou City lineup (541): 22-Han Jiaqi; 13-Ning’an (67’17-Fu Yuncheng), 19-Jiang Jihong, 20-Tang Miao, 18-Yi Teng, 35-Liao Jiajun (U23); 11-Ye Chugui, 38 – Li Yongjia (U23) (67’15-Wang Peng), 4-Zhang Gong (81’10-Li Tixiang), 12-Guillerme (67’7-Cardona); 9-Gui Hong (75) ’29 – Song Wenjie);

Substitutes: 1-Cheng Yuelei, 7-Cardona, 10-Li Tixiang, 15-Wang Peng, 17-Fu Yuncheng, 21-Chang Feiya, 29-Song Wenjie, 32-Chen Zhizhao, 33-Jin Bo, 37-Wen Yongjun (U23 ), 40-Yang Yang (U23), 41-Wu Junjie (U23).

Yellow card: Cangzhou: 81′ Su Zu; Guangzhou City: 28′ Jiang Jihong, 64′ Tang Miao, 90+1′ Cardona. Referee: Ma Ning.

