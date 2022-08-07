Original title: Chinese Super League-Vukanovic Kosovic scored Meizhou Hakka 2-1 Wuhan Yangtze River

At 19:30 on the evening of August 7th, Beijing time, in the 11th round of the second stage of the Chinese Super League, Meizhou Hakka played against the Wuhan Yangtze River team. In the first half, Vukanovic scored in the 35th minute, and Kajevic equalized the score in the second half. Then Kosovic scored to help Meizhou Hakka lead again. In the end, Meizhou Hakka defeated Wuhan Yangtze River 2-1.

In the first stage of the Chinese Super League, Meizhou Hakka ranked 10th in the Chinese Super League standings with 3 wins, 5 draws and 2 losses with 14 points. Wuhan Changjiang ranked 12th in the standings with 4 wins, 1 draw and 5 losses with 13 points. Before the start of the game, the Wuhan Yangtze River team faced the penalty of not being able to play this season for newly registered players because they failed to resolve the wage arrears in accordance with the arbitration requirements.

After the start of the game, in the 6th minute, Chen Zhechao followed up and gave a cross from the right, and Yin Hongbo grabbed the header from the middle of the penalty area and missed it. In the 12th minute, Kosovic took a corner kick and drove to the penalty area and was destroyed. In front of the penalty area line, Yin Hongbo volleyed high with his right foot. In the 15th minute, Kosovic was assigned to the area near the penalty area, and Vukanovic turned around and volleyed with his right foot. In the 19th minute, Yang Yihu shot a long shot from the outside of the penalty area and was blocked by the defender. Then Kayevich made an oblique pass to Hu Jinghang, Hu Jinghang threw a cold arrow on the left, and Hou Yu turned to save the ball.

In the 23rd minute, Kosovic took a corner kick from the right, and Vukanovic’s header from the middle was confiscated by Wang Zhifeng. In the 35th minute, Meizhou scored a goal. Meizhou made a long pass from the backcourt. Chen Zhechao headed the ball to Yang Yilin from the left. Yang Yilin returned to be Chen Zhechao. 1-0 Wuhan.

In the 35th minute, Meizhou scored a goal. Meizhou made a long pass from the backcourt. Chen Zhechao headed the ball to Yang Yilin from the left. Yang Yilin returned to be Chen Zhechao. -0 Wuhan. In the 43rd minute, Hu Jinghang entered the penalty area and made an inverted triangle back. Ye Chongqiu caught the ball in the middle outside the penalty area and knocked horizontally. The teammate who followed up directly blocked a long shot. In the first half, Meizhou Hakka led Wuhan Yangtze River 1-0. In the second half, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 51st minute, after Meizhou stole the ball, the frontcourt sent a through ball, and Vukanovic plugged in and scored a single-handed shot, which was confiscated by Wang Zhifeng. In the 60th minute, the inverted triangle on the right was given to the penalty area tomorrow. After Hu Jinghang adjusted his left foot low shot was taken by Hou Yu. 1 minute later, Rodrigo scored the ball to the penalty area, Yin Hongbo plugged in and hit the goal and was blocked. In the 62nd minute, Wuhan equalized the score. Hu Jinghang made a cross from the right to the middle of the penalty area. Kajevic stopped the ball and volleyed and scored, Wuhan 1-1 Meizhou. In the 66th minute, Wang Weishang grabbed Zhang Huajun and got a yellow card. Then, after Meizhou threw the ball from the sideline, Chen Zhechao put the ball in the middle, and Yang Yilin volleyed and flew. In the 69th minute, Meizhou stole the ball and sent a straight pass. Jisen was slightly hesitant after plugging in to form a single-handed shot. Wang Zhifeng, who was attacked, got it. In the 77th minute, Rodrigo's shot was saved by Wang Zhifeng. Kosovic followed up with a supplementary shot and scored. The linesman raised his flag immediately to indicate offside. After VAR intervened, the goal was determined to be valid. Meizhou 2-1 Wuhan. In the 82nd minute, Jisen volleyed and was saved by Wang Zhifeng. In the 85th minute, Li Shuai scored the ball on the left to the top of the arc, and Yin Hongbo's volley with his left foot was blocked by Bruno. In the end, Meizhou Hakka defeated Wuhan Yangtze River 2-1. Meizhou Hakka starters: 22- Hou Yu, 15- Chen Zhechao, 17- Yang Yihu (56'21- Wang Wei), 20- Dugalic, 33- Liu Sheng, 10- Yin Hongbo, 13- Shi Liang, 19- Yang Yilin( U23) (74'30-Li Shuai), 25-Rodrigo (88'6-Liao Junjian), 27-Kosovic, 9-Vukanovic (56'11-Giessen) Meizhou Hakka Substitutes: 1-Mai Gaoling, 3-Li Junfeng, 16-Yang Chao, 18-Huo Liang, 23-Cui Wei, 7-Guo Yi, 8-Liang Xueming, 12-Yin Congyao Wuhan Yangtze River starting: 1-Wang Zhifeng, 2-Li Peng, 5-Bruno, 15-Tomorrow, 28-Xu Dong (89'32-Chen Yuhao (U23)), 16-Kajevic (85'21-Wang Jingbin), 24-Hu Jiali (U23) (46'18-Nie Aoshuang), 33-Ye Chongqiu, 10-Forbes, 11-Hu Rentian (46'17-Zhang Huajun (U23)), 19-Hu Jinghang (71'26-Liu Yun) Wuhan Changjiang Substitutes: 23-Gao Xiang, 3-Han Xuan, 6-Li Chao, 7-Luo Yi, 12-Liu Shangkun, 36-Huang Xuheng(U23), 29-Wenda(U23)

