Original title: Chinese Super League-Wang Qiuming Andahar has scored Dalian 0 to 2 Jinmen Tigers

On October 4th, Beijing time, in the 21st round of the 2022 Chinese Super League, a focus battle was launched between Dalian and Tianjin Jinmen Tigers. In the first half, Wang Qiuming’s goal broke the deadlock, and in the second half Andahal scored another victory. In the end, the Dalian native lost to Tianjin Jinmen Tigers 0-2 at home.

After the first 18 rounds of the Chinese Super League this season, the Dalian natives ranked 13th in the standings with 4 wins, 7 draws and 7 losses with 19 points. The last round of the league team was reversed by Shanghai Shenhua 1-2 at home. Tianjin Jinmen Tigers ranked 11th in the standings with 6 wins, 5 draws and 7 losses with 23 points. In the last round of the league, the team defeated Henan Songshan Longmen 1-0 away.

In the 12th minute of the game, Dong Yanfeng took Lawless and knocked a long shot from outside the penalty area. In the 13th minute of the game, Tian Yinong took a free kick on the right side of the frontcourt. Rosa stopped the ball on the left chest in the penalty area and then crossed it. Wang Qiuming kicked the ball into the goal with the instep and in front of the goal. Tianjin Jinmen Tigers led 1-0. . In the 19th minute of the game, Lin Liangming broke through Wang Zhenghao from the left and made a cross from the bottom. Manzoki nodded the ball from the penalty area and hit the side net. In the 23rd minute of the game, Fang Jingqi let go when he attacked the high-altitude ball. Fortunately, the defender took the lead to clear the ball out of the penalty area.

In the 34th minute of the game, Sun Guowen took a long shot from the right side of the frontcourt. In the 37th minute of the game, Lawless took a free kick from the right and nodded the ball before the penalty area, and the Mamba headed the ball from the back to shoot the center post. In the 38th minute of the game, Tian Yinong shoveled Fei Yu, causing the latter to fall to the ground. Then the team doctor entered the field to deal with him, but after var’s confirmation, there was no red card. In the 43rd minute of the game, Fei Yu was shown a yellow card for a collision foul when he grabbed Tian Yinong. In the 44th minute of the game, when Manzoki received the ball in the middle of the circle and turned around, he was reversed by Andajar, who was shown a yellow card. At the end of the first half, the Dalian people were temporarily behind Tianjin Jinmen Tigers 0-1.

In the second half, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 59th minute of the game, Lu Zhuoyi made a cross from the right. Manzoki stopped the ball in the penalty area and turned to hit the goal. Anduhar fell to the ground and blocked it, and then Tesonev shot wide. In the 65th minute of the game, Merida took a free kick from the left side of the frontcourt into the penalty area, Xie Weijun jumped high and headed high. In the 67th minute of the game, Tian Yinong shoveled the ball from the right side of the frontcourt and then sent a cross, Shi Yan outflanked the header and scored a high goal. In the 71st minute of the game, Yan Xiangchuang dribbled the ball horizontally from the right and then suddenly shot high from a long distance. In the 71st minute of the game, Fang Jingqi was shown a yellow card for delaying the game.

In the 76th minute of the game, Manzocchi took a cross from the left and shook his head in the penalty area, which was confiscated by Fang Jingqi. In the 80th minute of the game, Lawless blocked Shi Yan’s foul and caused the latter to fall to the ground in pain. He was also shown a yellow card for this. In the 81st minute of the game, Park Taoyu made a cross from the right, and Andahar fell to the ground and scored with a shovel. Tianjin Jinmen Tigers took a 2-0 lead. In the 93rd minute of the game, Merida was shown a yellow card for dissatisfaction with the penalty. In the end, the Dalian natives lost to Tianjin Jinmen Tigers 0-2. (Bao Wenlong)

Dalian: 30-Wu Yan; 24-Liu Le (46’38-Lv Zhuoyi (U23)), 22-Dong Yanfeng, 44-Laures, 11-Sun Guowen; 28-Fei Yu (53’39-Yan Xiangchuang) ), 31-Lu Peng, 10-Tesonev, 7-Lin Liangming, 17-Mamba (46’23-Shangyin); 45-Manzoki.

Tianjin Jinmen Tigers: 22-Fang Jingqi; 3-Wang Zhenghao (U23), 2-Anduhar, 33-Song Yue, 32-Su Yuanjie; 30-Wang Qiuming (74’24-Piao Taoyu), 31-Tian Yinong, 38-Merida, 18-Rosa (64’40-Shi Yan (U23)), 29-Barton (86’7-Zhou Tong); 11-Xie Weijun (86’9-Berici).

