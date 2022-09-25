Original title: Chinese Super League-Wang Shenchao Ndiaye scored and Wu Lei replaced Haigang 2-0 Guangzhou City

Beijing time on September 25th news, the 17th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League rematch will continue, Shanghai Haigang will play against Guangzhou City at home. In the first half, Wang Shenchao and N’Diaye scored the goal. In the second half, neither team was able to rewrite the score again. In the end, Shanghai Haigang easily defeated Guangzhou City 2-0 at home.

Haigang defeated the Henan team 2-1 in the last round of supplementary games, but the game process was not satisfactory. If it weren’t for Yan Junling’s brave performance, Haigang might not have scored 3 points, and Wu Lei and Vargas’s state has not recovered. To the best, so this game facing Guangzhou City with two consecutive victories, it is still difficult for Lecco. Although Guangzhou City scored 6 points in a row, the overall relegation situation is still not optimistic. The goal of this game is to strive to get points and hope to get out of the game.

In the 16th minute after the start of the game, Paulinho cut the ball from the right and passed the ball to the back of the penalty area. Gass, the latter adjusted a long-range shot, Han Jiaqi flew sideways and let go, but fortunately there was no harbour player to follow up;

In the 32nd minute, Li Ang made a 45-degree cross from the left, and there was a problem of missing people at the back point of Guangzhou City. Wang Shenchao scored easily with a header, and Haigang led Guangzhou City 1-0; in the 35th minute, Ndiaye crossed Paulini from the right. O, the latter shot with his left foot from the edge of the penalty area to the far corner of the goal, and Han Jiaqi flew to save the ball;

In the 41st minute, Paulinho sent a through ball from the left, and N’Diaye broke into the penalty area and shot from a small angle, but the linesman signaled that N’Diaye was offside first. After looking back at VAR, the goal was valid. 0 lead Guangzhou City; then the first half ended, and Haigang temporarily led Guangzhou City 2-0;

Change sides to fight again. In the 53rd minute, Paulinho crossed the penalty area from the bottom right, and Lu Wenjun shot in the middle without missing a good opportunity; in the 58th minute, Guangzhou City counterattacked, and Guillermé scored the ball to Cardona. The latter dribbled the ball to the front of the penalty area and hit the crossbar with a long shot;

In the 63rd minute, Wang Shenchao made a cross from the wing, and the Guangzhou City defender made a clearance not far away. Vargas got two penalties in the penalty area and volleyed sideways to complete the goal. The goal was ruled invalid; in the 86th minute, Li Ang made a low pass from the flank, Lu Wenjun made the ball with his heel in the penalty area, and Wu Lei followed with his right foot and pushed the shot above the crossbar; in the 3rd minute of stoppage time, Mai Tijiang Zuo came off the bench. In the pass, Li Shenyuan nodded the ball and was hugged by Han Jiaqi; then the whole game ended, and finally Shanghai SIPG easily defeated Guangzhou City 2-0. (DD)

Shanghai Seaport starting: 1-Yan Junling, 2-Li Ang, 3-Jiang Guangtai, 4-Wang Shenchao (90′ 15-Li Shenyuan), 13-Wei Zhen, 6-Cai Huikang, 16-Xu Xin (82′ 25-Maitijiang) , 24-Vargas (73′ 7-Wu Lei), 9-Paulinho, 10-Ndiaye (82′ 14-Li Shenglong), 11-Lu Wenjun (90′ 32-Li Shuai);

Substitutes: 12-Chen Wei, 22-Du Jia, 21-Yu Hai, 37-Chen Xuhuang (U23), 26-Chen Chunxin, 34-Isa Cuaron, 39-Liu Boyang (U23);

Guangzhou City starting lineup: 22-Han Jiaqi (U23), 17-Fu Yuncheng, 18-Yi Teng, 19-Jiang Jihong, 35-Liao Jiajun (U23), 4-Zhang Gong (49′ 6-Fan Yunlong), 10-Li Tixiang, 12-Guillerme, 13-Ning’an(75′ 20-Tang Miao), 38-Li Yongjia(U23)(75′ 11-Ye Chugui), 7-Cardona(60′ 9-Gui Hong);

