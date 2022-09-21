Original title: Chinese Super League | Wu Lei returns to the harbor to win the three towns to continue the “undefeated golden body”

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 20 (Reporter Yao Youming) On the 20th, the 2022 Chinese Super League had five supplementary games in the 16th round. Shanghai Haigang defeated Henan Songshan Longmen 2:1 away. Wu Lei came off the bench to complete his return to Haigang. The first show after the team; the “leader” Wuhan Sanzhen team defeated Changchun Yatai team away, continuing the unbeaten record in the league this season.

In the 25th minute of the game, the Haigang team took the lead. Lu Wenjun nodded the ball before the corner kick, and the new aid Jiang Guangtai, who was in ambush at the back point, scored the goal and scored on his debut. In the 40th minute, the Henan team’s goal fell again, Paulinho sent an assist, and Cai Huikang calmly pushed to rewrite the score to 2:0.

The Henan team won a penalty kick in the 57th minute, but Zhong Yihao’s penalty kick was rejected by Yan Junling. In the 65th minute, Wu Lei and foreign aid Vargas came off the bench. 4 minutes later, Wu Lei’s shot was blocked by the goalkeeper, and Vargas followed up with a supplementary shot from an angle that was too positive and failed to score. In the 72nd minute, Zhang Huachen was sent off for the second yellow card of the game, and the Haigang team challenged with 10 men.

In the 80th minute, Thomas Pina scored with a volley in a corner kick to get the Henan team back. Before the end of the game, Yan Junling saved the Haigang team’s victory with a brilliant save.

The Wuhan Sanzhen team, which had an uneven lineup, took the lead in the first 13 minutes of the away game against Changchun Yatai: Zhang Hui stole the ball in the opponent’s penalty area and passed it to Davidson, who took advantage of the situation and scored a powerful shot. In the 55th minute, the Yatai team’s foreign aid Junior took a penalty kick to tie the score.

Since then, the Yatai team once dominated the offensive, but in the 81st minute, the three-town foreign aid Edmilson blasted a “world wave” at the top of the penalty area, which also became the winning goal. The Wuhan Three Towns team is currently 7 points ahead of the second-placed Shandong Taishan team in the standings.

In other games on the day, Shanghai Shenhua team beat Meizhou Hakka team 1:0 at home, Shenzhen team defeated Wuhan Changjiang team 3:0 away, and Dalian team beat Hebei team 2:1 at home.

